print-icon
print-icon

Watch: Biden Awkwardly Wanders Away During Air Force Football Ceremony

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, May 01, 2023 - 05:00 PM

Joe Biden, following a now common pattern, was slated to present the Air Force football team with the 'Commander In Chief's Trophy' at a White House hosted event on April 28th.  After giving his speech, he wandered off aimlessly leaving a bewildered crowd behind. The team attempted to gift Biden a jersey, helmet, and team-signed ball. The president took the jersey in hand, abruptly leaving the other gifts and awkwardly shuffled away with a dazed expression.

The bizarre recurring behavior has led many Americans to question Biden's overall mental health. Even a majority of Democrat voters (52%) do not want Biden to run for office again in 2024.

0
Loading...