Watch: Biden Energy Advisor Claims It's "Just Factually Not True" That Gas Prices Were Rising Before Ukraine Invasion

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Biden administration energy adviser Amos Hochstein claimed Wednesday that it is “just factually not true” to claim that gas prices were increasing before the invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, despite the fact that the prices had increased by over a dollar per gallon from the day Biden took office to the day of Russia’s military intervention.

Hochstein made the comment during an interview with Fox News.

Watch:

Top Biden energy adviser Amos Hochstein absurdly claims it's "just factually not true" that gas prices were on the rise even before Russia invaded Ukraine.



When Joe Biden took office, gas was at $2.39/gal. On Feb. 24 — the day Russia invaded Ukraine — gas was $3.54/gal. pic.twitter.com/zYtDWAGsHi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2022

The guy is just flat out lying.

Does he really expect that no one will even check?

These people have absolutely no qualms about lying to the American people. These guys cannot be trusted to run a dog kennel much less a country. — KRM / Kevin (@the_K_R_M) August 3, 2022

In a further appearance on CNN, Hochstein claimed that $4 gas is a good thing, because it’s come down from $5:

Biden senior energy adviser Amos Hochstein shamelessly touts $4/gal+ gas prices as "remarkable."



Gas prices are still $1.77/gal HIGHER than when Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/PN3dMcaqot — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Biden’s energy secretary Jennifer Granholm declared this week that the massive upswing in energy costs are the reason why a “transition” is needed.

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: "You know what? These upward spiraling prices of fossil fuels are exactly why we have to transition to" green energy. pic.twitter.com/RpK6QxR8IY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2022

She knows full well that the transition IS the cause of the upward spiralling prices.

CNBC later called out Hochstein on this, noting that Biden stated all along that he was going to shut down the fossil fuel industry:

CNBC’s Kernen calls out Biden advisor Amos Hochstein over Biden’s war on fossil fuels.



“When he was campaigning, President Biden said he will end the fossil fuel industry.” pic.twitter.com/Nc6kfcCy4U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2022

Just so everyone is clear:



When Joe Biden took office, gas was $2.39/gal and diesel was $2.63/gal.



Today, gas is $4.16/gal (⬆️ $1.77) and diesel is $5.23/gal (⬆️ $2.60).



Biden doesn't get to take a victory lap. — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 3, 2022

Diesel fuel remains $1.74/gallon higher than one year ago — and $2.60/gallon higher than the day Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/Fxjm2i1cV4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2022

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.