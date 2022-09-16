print-icon
Watch: Biden Gets Lost On A Stage For Third Time In A Week

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Sep 16, 2022 - 07:25 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden got lost again after finishing a speech at the 45th annual Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute gala in Washington DC.

This is the THIRD time in one week that Biden has finished short remarks on a stage he walked onto just minutes before and then appeared completely lost.

Watch:

Earlier in the week, Biden got lost on stage at a Detroit car show:

Prior to that, Biden got lost after telling cancer sufferers not to jump to their deaths from a balcony:

Why can’t he ever remember where he is?

