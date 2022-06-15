Watch: Biden Officials Again Tell Americans To Buy Electric Cars

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Just buy an electric car. That seems to be the only fix the Biden administration has for record high gas prices, as well as pretending that forty year high inflation isn’t all that bad.

The electric car suggestion was once again raised by Biden energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm who called it a “very compelling case”, noting that Americans could save $60, but without mentioning that electric vehicles cost at least fifty grand.

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insists high gas prices are "a very compelling case” to buy an electric vehicle. pic.twitter.com/pMpLIoXBKR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

Last week, Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, of all places, declared in the Senate that it doesn’t matter to her how high gas prices are because she drives an electric vehicle.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI):



“On the issue of gas prices, I drove my electric vehicle from Michigan to here last weekend and went by every gas station and it didn’t matter how high it was.”

pic.twitter.com/VWSd9BJ3kk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 7, 2022

Joe Biden urged Americans two months ago that driving an electric vehicle will save them about $80 a month on gas. Again, no mention of the $55,000 price tag on the cheapest EVs though.

Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who last week said it’s not fair to say that Biden’s actions have had no impact on lowering gas prices, also told Americans last year to just buy electric cars.

Buttigieg says you don’t have to worry about gas prices if you buy an electric vehicle...someone should remind him how out of touch he sounds pic.twitter.com/tiJVkl7wB3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Biden’s climate guy, John Kerry, declared Tuesday that soon enough (2035) there will only be electric cars and there is absolutely no case for increasing gas and oil drilling in the U.S.

Biden Climate Czar John Kerry says by “2035” the United States will “only be producing electric vehicles.” pic.twitter.com/kOQJQbUdxT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

Biden Climate Czar John Kerry: “We absolutely don’t” need to drill for more oil and gas. pic.twitter.com/F6EA6JHIuG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

It’s all part of the painful but necessary ‘transition’.

If you don’t like that idea, and you voice concern about it, Biden’s National climate advisor Gina McCarthy wants you to be silenced and booted off social media:

Top Biden advisor Gina McCarthy says social media companies should censor content that is critical of their green energy "transition" pic.twitter.com/qfh1Cxe7NG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

And what’s all the fuss about anyway? As Biden’s economic advisor told Bloomberg Tuesday, Americans are actually doing “very very well” economically:

Top Biden economic advisor Bharat Ramamurti says Biden is "sympathetic" to Americans concerned about gas prices, inflation, and market losses — but they "need to take a step back" because they're actually "doing very, very well." pic.twitter.com/R8DCPJ8Xku — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

Let’s pretend inflation is worse everywhere else. Stop complaining.

Joe Biden downplays inflation, claiming it's “worse everywhere but here”



The U.S. has one of the highest inflation rates in the developed world. pic.twitter.com/2UDqbmE7Mr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

Let’s also pretend that wages are going up:

Biden says “it’s been a long time” since wages have gone up, but “it’s happening now.”



It’s not. Inflation is wiping out wage gains. pic.twitter.com/ACZGhVq81A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

Let’s pretend that Americans have more savings:

Biden falsely claims Americans “have more savings nationwide.”



Americans have an average of $9,000 LESS in savings than last year. pic.twitter.com/Uo6VB0VNfp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

And look, the supply chain crisis never happened:

BIDEN, 12/22/2021: “The much-predicted [supply chain] crisis didn't occur.”



Six months later, there are massive shortages of food, baby formula, computer chips, feminine products, and more.pic.twitter.com/zSmIjMKzk9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

People queuing up to get food is a thing of the past:

BIDEN: "Remember those long lines of cars stretching miles back waiting for just a box of food?"



That's happening today as parents wait desperately for baby formula. pic.twitter.com/jabNGfz7mT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

America has really made “extraordinary progress” economically:

JOE BIDEN: "Under my plan for the economy, we've made extraordinary progress."



We are seeing record gas prices, historic inflation, and tanking markets under Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/l5P5eqmHUW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.