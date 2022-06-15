print-icon
Watch: Biden Officials Again Tell Americans To Buy Electric Cars

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022 - 06:45 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Just buy an electric car. That seems to be the only fix the Biden administration has for record high gas prices, as well as pretending that forty year high inflation isn’t all that bad.

The electric car suggestion was once again raised by Biden energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm who called it a “very compelling case”, noting that Americans could save $60, but without mentioning that electric vehicles cost at least fifty grand.

Last week, Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, of all places, declared in the Senate that it doesn’t matter to her how high gas prices are because she drives an electric vehicle.

Joe Biden urged Americans two months ago that driving an electric vehicle will save them about $80 a month on gas. Again, no mention of the $55,000 price tag on the cheapest EVs though.

Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who last week said it’s not fair to say that Biden’s actions have had no impact on lowering gas prices, also told Americans last year to just buy electric cars.

Meanwhile, Biden’s climate guy, John Kerry, declared Tuesday that soon enough (2035) there will only be electric cars and there is absolutely no case for increasing gas and oil drilling in the U.S.

It’s all part of the painful but necessary ‘transition’.

If you don’t like that idea, and you voice concern about it, Biden’s National climate advisor Gina McCarthy wants you to be silenced and booted off social media:

And what’s all the fuss about anyway? As Biden’s economic advisor told Bloomberg Tuesday, Americans are actually doing “very very well” economically:

Let’s pretend inflation is worse everywhere else. Stop complaining.

Let’s also pretend that wages are going up:

Let’s pretend that Americans have more savings:

And look, the supply chain crisis never happened:

People queuing up to get food is a thing of the past:

America has really made “extraordinary progress” economically:

*  *  *

