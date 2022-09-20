Watch: Biden Proclaims "There's A Through Line Of Hate" In American History

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During comments at the ironically titled “United We Stand” summit last week, Joe Biden declared that “hate” runs throughout American history, and once again singled out those who don’t agree with his politics as ‘violent extremists’.

“There’s a through line of hate from massacres of indigenous people to the original sin of slavery,” Biden declared.

He continued, “The terror of the clan, to anti-immigration violence against the Irish, Italians, Chinese, Mexicans. So many of those laced through our history.”

“There’s a through line of violence against religious groups anti semitic, anti Catholic, anti Mormon, anti Muslim, anti Hindu, anti Sikh,” Biden further asserted.

Biden vowed to expose “hate-fueled violence”, directly citing Trump supporters and conservatives in general.

“Unfortunately, such hate-fueled violence and threats are not new to America,” Biden proclaimed, adding “hate never fully goes away, it only hides.”

Biden further vowed to “prevent people from being mobilized to violence” and stated that one course of action would be “counter exploitation of the internet.”

In an appearance on 60 minutes this week, Biden lamented that politics has devolved into “all personal attacks”:

Joe Biden: Politics has become “all personal attacks."



Biden has spent weeks smearing Trump voters as "backwards" and "full of anger, violence, hate, and division." pic.twitter.com/NKQDEM8rsM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2022

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.