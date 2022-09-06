Watch: Biden Says He "Ran To Restore Decency, Honor, And To Treat People With Respect"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a Labor Day speech in Pittsburgh Monday, Joe Biden commented that he ran for president to “restore decency” to the country and to “treat people with respect,” yet he has spent the past week demonising half of the country as a ‘violent extremist threat to the nation’.

Biden made more of the same comments just hours later in another speech in Milwaukee, claiming that “extreme MAGA Republicans” propagate “violence and hatred,” and that those “in Congress have chosen to go backwards to full of anger, violence, hate and division.”

Biden: I ran for president to restore "decency" and "honor" and to treat "people with some respect."



Biden has spent the past week smearing Trump voters as "backwards" and "full of anger, violence, hate, and division." pic.twitter.com/hrYboiLj5L — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2022

When someone stood up to express dissent, Biden called him “an idiot” and stated “Extreme MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and our social security, they embrace political violence.”

Elsewhere during Biden’s appearances, he reminded Americans that he cannot string sentences together or pronounce words, and he doesn’t know where he is:

PROMPTER: “Do you know how much we Reduced the deficit this year?”



BIDEN:“Do you know how much Rededudenedefet this year?”

pic.twitter.com/AjUu0RRNvg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 5, 2022

Biden also told another outright lie about his shady past:

JOE BIDEN: "I got very engaged in my case in the civil rights movement. As a kid, I worked a lot in the movement."



This is a lie that has been repeatedly debunked. pic.twitter.com/FPjjXaGM7p — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2022

CNN's Jake Tapper: Joe Biden lied to voters when he claimed he marched in the civil rights movement. pic.twitter.com/TF0GemsMPz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2022

Literally tens of people were out in force for Biden:

MASSIVE crowd for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania today! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VGd4mjV9KR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2022

Stop #2 of ⁦@POTUS⁩’ Labor Day Travel: West Mifflin, PA. Per the WH, The President is greeting with ⁦@JohnFetterman⁩ here pic.twitter.com/CRf6MxmyWT — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) September 5, 2022

The crowd at Joe Biden’s Labor Day event in Milwaukee, WI was underwhelming. pic.twitter.com/9ePBaiNG7R — Sean Fracek (@seanfracek) September 5, 2022

Many watched it online though, all 681 of Biden’s supporters to be exact:

Donald Trump and Joe Biden Both held rallies in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania this week.



Here is what they looked like back to back.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Xe7cWQzrQO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2022

