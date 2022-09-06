print-icon
Watch: Biden Says He "Ran To Restore Decency, Honor, And To Treat People With Respect"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022 - 06:45 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a Labor Day speech in Pittsburgh Monday, Joe Biden commented that he ran for president to “restore decency” to the country and to “treat people with respect,” yet he has spent the past week demonising half of the country as a ‘violent extremist threat to the nation’.

Biden made more of the same comments just hours later in another speech in Milwaukee, claiming that “extreme MAGA Republicans” propagate “violence and hatred,” and that those “in Congress have chosen to go backwards to full of anger, violence, hate and division.”

When someone stood up to express dissent, Biden called him “an idiot” and stated “Extreme MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and our social security, they embrace political violence.”

Elsewhere during Biden’s appearances, he reminded Americans that he cannot string sentences together or pronounce words, and he doesn’t know where he is:

Biden also told another outright lie about his shady past:

Literally tens of people were out in force for Biden:

Many watched it online though, all 681 of Biden’s supporters to be exact:

