Watch: Biden Thinks Russia Invaded Iraq

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a bumbling speech Wednesday, a reporter had to remind Joe Biden where Russia is currently engaged in conflict after the President suggested Putin’s troops were about to pull out of a city in Iraq.

Biden was asked about reports that the Russian military is to leave the city of Kherson in Ukraine, one of the only major cities they have successfully occupied since the invasion began.

“I think the context is that whether or not they’re pulling back from Fallujah,” Biden said before racking his brain to try and recall where Russian troops really are.

Fallujah is in Iraq.

It’s not even on the same continent.

Biden: “Whether or not [the Russians are] pulling back from Fallujah and the, I mean...”



Reporter: “Kherson.”



Biden: “Kherson, the city of Kherson.” pic.twitter.com/v6ee2VJ62g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2022

Elsewhere during the speech Biden’s brain shut down as he attempted to say the word ‘apocalyptic’:

During the press conference Biden pulled out a list of pre approved reporters that he was told to call on for questions:

BIDEN: "Now I've been given a list of ten people that I'm supposed to call on and you're all supposed to ask me one question." pic.twitter.com/UKFFBWcPLg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2022

When he was asked one of those questions, he said he plans to change “nothing”:

Q: “What in the next two years do you intend to do differently to change people’s opinion of the direction of the country?"



BIDEN: “Nothing.” pic.twitter.com/FNyj7TrGcI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2022

Biden also admitted he plans to sneak off on holiday, despite the fact that he’s spent 40% of his presidency on holiday already.

BIDEN: "I hope Jill and I get a little time to actually sneak away for a week around between Christmas and Thanksgiving."



Biden has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation. pic.twitter.com/KwoZ8k4ETd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2022

During the speech following the midterm elections, Biden said he “will veto any attempt to pass the national ban on abortion,” will “ban assault weapons, or try like the devil,” said he will not back down on climate policies, and refused to support Republican-backed efforts to make cuts to Social Security and Medicaid to bring down inflation.

In the same breath he vowed to work with Republicans after the elections.

Biden, " I will veto any attempt to pass the national ban on abortion." pic.twitter.com/LhW5fYLQXU — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 9, 2022

