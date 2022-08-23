Watch: Biden Energy 'Transition' Czar Tells Poor People To Buy Solar Panels

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Once again showing how completely out of touch with reality they are, the Biden Administration’s Energy Secretary has suggested that Americans facing hardship as the cost of living spirals should buy solar panels.

Appearing on Fox News, Jennifer Granholm touted so called green initiatives under the Orwellian titled ‘Inflation Reduction Act’.

“If you are low income, you can get your home entirely weatherized through the expansion from the bipartisan infrastructure laws, a significant expansion — you don’t have to pay for anything,” she claimed, adding, “”If you want heat pumps, insulation, new windows, that is covered.”

She then advised lower middle class Americans to take out credit to get solar panels.

“If you are moderate income, today you can get 30% off the price of solar panels. Those solar panels can be financed, so you don’t have to have the big outlay at the front,” Granholm stated.

She continued, “If you don’t qualify for the weatherization program, you will be able to, starting next year, get rebates on the appliances and equipment that will help you reduce your monthly energy bill by up to 30%. That is all about reducing costs for people.”

The comments come after months of Granholm and other minions touting electric cars, which cost over 60 grand.

The backlash was swift:

GOP just needs to run ad after ad of Granholm telling the poors to buy solar panels and electric cars to save money. https://t.co/oAdXKutrBi — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 21, 2022

