Watch: Biden's Brain Reboots Mid-Interview

"Sleepy" Joe Biden is at it again.

During an interview with MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart, the President was asked if his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, supports him running for reelection in 2024 - to which Biden's brain appeared to reboot with updates. As it searched for a gear, Capeheart asks: "Mr. President?"

To which Biden ultimately replied: "Dr Biden thinks that uh, my wife thinks that uh, that I uh, that, that we're, that we're doing something very important and that I shouldn’t walk away from it."

The “president” fell asleep on camera in the middle of a televised interview pic.twitter.com/ghKioeYx9o — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 22, 2022

It wasn't the first time during the interview that the 79-year-old groped for words;

At one point, Biden grabbed Capehart and got right in his face while discussing how ancient he is. Remember, Democrats and their media lapdogs wanted to impeach Donald Trump for a lack of mental acuity.

This is so creepy. pic.twitter.com/qug3GepxcD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 23, 2022

60 seconds to prove Joe Biden has dementia pic.twitter.com/RQF3IHTeGC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, in another pre-midterm interview...

Joe Biden comes out as pro child mutilation days before the 2022 midterms.



This is all you need to know.

pic.twitter.com/ndDdAo7Kzz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 24, 2022

Americans: We can’t afford food



The White House: pic.twitter.com/oZH6sMEn3B — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 23, 2022

And here's Biden declaring that Congress voted on his student loan debt bailout, saying "It's passed. I got it passed by a vote or two."

The bailout was in fact done via executive order (and is currently paused while it's tied up in litigation).

Biden claims his executive order on student loans is a bill that passed Congress by one or two votes and that he recently signed into law

pic.twitter.com/LidAkKMJ3k — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 24, 2022

Really bizarre. Biden says 'I just signed a law' and 'It's passed. I got it passed by a vote or two.' Referring, of course, to his executive order, never passed by Congress. BTW, Biden had notes in hand. Long version here; begins at 11:12. https://t.co/LwFUngqNnD https://t.co/H40jorGC0m — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 24, 2022

Having willfully violated his oath of office by issuing an executive order he knows is flatly illegal—and having then tried to dodge review by the courts by amending it on the fly —Biden is now lying about it having gone through Congress. https://t.co/XNRSCyIdZd — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 24, 2022

Also interesting, Biden thinks thanks to some legislation of his, there can be 'no more than eights bullets in a round, okay?'

BIDEN: “My legislation says there can be no more than eight bullets in a round, okay?” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LxmTk9EjyC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 24, 2022

Time for another reboot?