Watch: Bill Clinton Unintentionally Creates Trump's Next Campaign Ad

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Former President Bill Clinton was supposed to be campaigning for VP Kamala Harris but inadvertently spilled the beans about just how disastrous open southern border policies pushed by the Biden-Harris administration have been, leading to the deaths of innocent Americans, including Laken Riley from Georgia, who an illegal alien murdered.

Clinton admitted that Laken Riley would still be alive today if there were actual vetting procedures on the southern border. Yet there weren't as 'Border Czar' Harris facilitated the greatest migrant invasion this nation has ever seen. 

Clinton told the crowd at a campaign stop: 

"You had a case in Georgia not very long ago ... a young woman who had been killed by an immigrant. If they all had been properly vetted, that probably wouldn't have happened." 

Clinton continues:

"... and America is not having enough babies to keep our population up, so we need immigrants that have been vetted to do work. There wouldn't be a problem." 

X users respond:

Democrats are the only ones pushing de-population and de-growth policies to muzzle the Western world. 'Weird' ... right? 

Some folks are saying the earlier clip of Bill is out of context. However, former Trump adviser Stephen Miller makes sense of it all... 

It's only a matter of time before the Trump-Vance team makes a new ad featuring Bill. 

* * * 

That was quick. 

