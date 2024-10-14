Watch: Bill Clinton Unintentionally Creates Trump's Next Campaign Ad

Former President Bill Clinton was supposed to be campaigning for VP Kamala Harris but inadvertently spilled the beans about just how disastrous open southern border policies pushed by the Biden-Harris administration have been, leading to the deaths of innocent Americans, including Laken Riley from Georgia, who an illegal alien murdered.

Clinton admitted that Laken Riley would still be alive today if there were actual vetting procedures on the southern border. Yet there weren't as 'Border Czar' Harris facilitated the greatest migrant invasion this nation has ever seen.

Clinton told the crowd at a campaign stop:

"You had a case in Georgia not very long ago ... a young woman who had been killed by an immigrant. If they all had been properly vetted, that probably wouldn't have happened."

Clinton continues:

"... and America is not having enough babies to keep our population up, so we need immigrants that have been vetted to do work. There wouldn't be a problem."

While campaigning for Kamala Harris, Bill Clinton admits if the Biden-Harris regime properly vetted illegal aliens Laken Riley would still be alive.



Clinton also states we need illegals because our country’s birth rate is low. pic.twitter.com/ybiRiyf4pl — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) October 14, 2024

X users respond:

Bill Clinton is the first democrat in power I have heard acknowledge Laken Riley’s name.



This makes me sick to my core that he’s the first one to talk about this poor soul. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 14, 2024

Another Ad for President Trump 🔥 — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) October 14, 2024

Democrats are the only ones pushing de-population and de-growth policies to muzzle the Western world. 'Weird' ... right?

Bill Clinton said Americans are not having enough babies.



Yet, Democrats keep promoting abortion, but want third worlders here!? — Finance with Michael (@michaelsgordon) October 14, 2024

Some folks are saying the earlier clip of Bill is out of context. However, former Trump adviser Stephen Miller makes sense of it all...

The bill, introduced 2 years after Laken’s illegal alien murderer was freed into the country by Harris, which gave illegals a fast-track to citizenship? That bill? — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 14, 2024

It's only a matter of time before the Trump-Vance team makes a new ad featuring Bill.

That was quick.