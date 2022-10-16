print-icon
Watch: Bitter Roger Stone Blasts Trump, "Run Again & You'll Get Your F**king Brains Beat In"

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 - 06:00 PM

With 'friends' like this, who needs enemies...

Apparently miffed that President Trump would not grant him a second pardon to protect him from January 6 repercussions (even though President Trump had already commuted his 3 year prison sentence, and issued Stone a full pardon for his previous misadventures), an irate Roger Stone is 'caught on tape' raging against the former president, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

Stone's rants are captured in footage obtained by The Daily Beast from the upcoming documentary "A Storm Foretold."

While it is unclear to whom he is speaking, one video shows Stone shouting about Trump's daughter and son-in-law while on the phone, traveling in a car, calling Ivanka "an abortionist bitch," and lambasting Kushner "[with] an IQ of 70," adding that "he's coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly. He will be leaving very quickly. Very quickly."

In the second clip, Stone turns his attention to the former president himself...

"I'm done with this president," Stone, who worked on Trump's 2016 campaign, can be heard saying in the clip.

"I'm going to go public supporting impeachment. I have no choice."

"He has to go, he has to go," Stone says on the phone call.

"Run again, you'll get your fucking brains beat in."

Hell hath no fury like a tricky conservative operative unpardoned it would appear...

