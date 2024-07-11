Watch: Black Smoke Billowing Out Of Rouen Cathedral In France 

A 12th-century medieval cathedral in Rouen, northern France, was evacuated Thursday after black smoke billowed from the scaffolding around its spire.

Reuters reported that "40 fire engines rushed to the site and emergency workers set up a cordon around" the Notre Dame of Rouen Cathedral.

Videos posted on X show the thick smoke rising from the cathedral's spire, which reminded many of the 2019 fire at Notre Dame de Paris, a medieval Catholic cathedral in Paris.

"The incident comes a few days after the victory of leftist parties in the French elections," journalist Sachin Jose wrote on X.

The historic Rouen Catholic cathedral in France, whose construction dates back to the 12th century, is on fire. The incident comes a few days after the victory of leftist parties in the French elections. pic.twitter.com/tdeLxCgcaC — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) July 11, 2024

Another historic jewel of Western civilization and Christendom, the Rouen Catholic cathedral in France, whose construction dates back to the 12th century, is on fire. pic.twitter.com/WCBKgRAjMm — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) July 11, 2024

"I turn around and I see the cathedral spire, the tarpaulin which was protecting the restoration work, which was burning, big flames, black smoke," eye-witness Patrick Waeselynck told BFM television, who was eating at a nearby cafe at the time of the fire broke out.

Waeselynck said, "The first thing we thought was what happened in Paris, it was a shock of course. But the police arrived, they set up a security perimeter, the firefighters arrived."

*Developing...