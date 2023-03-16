print-icon
Watch: Border Patrol Chief Testifies Border Is Not Secure, Wall Needed

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023 - 09:02 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During testimony before the House Wednesday, Border Patrol chief Raúl Ortiz contradicted Biden administration officials by stating that there is a full on crisis on the southern border, urging that it is not secure, and calling for a wall to be built.

Biden officials, including DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, have repeatedly claimed that the border is under control, yet Ortiz confirmed that there is no operational control of the entire southern border.

Rep. Mark Green questioned Ortiz with a display behind him that noted “operational control,” as defined by U.S. law, is “the prevention of all unlawful entries into the United States, including entries by terrorists, other unlawful aliens, instruments of terrorism, narcotics and other contraband.”

Ortiz went on to talk about the numbers flooding the border:

Elsewhere during the hearing, Ortiz said it was a mistake to stop building President Trump’s wall. He also defended the agents who were accused and cleared of whipping migrants while on horseback.

Not a single Democrat was present at the hearing:

Ortiz’s comments come as the CBP reported over 150,000 encounters with illegals in February:

Videos: Massive Group Of 1000 Illegals Attempts To Smash Through El Paso Border Barriers

The Defense Department is spending millions on not building a wall:

Meanwhile, the northern border is also seeing a massive increase in illegal immigration under Biden:

