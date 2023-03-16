Watch: Border Patrol Chief Testifies Border Is Not Secure, Wall Needed

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During testimony before the House Wednesday, Border Patrol chief Raúl Ortiz contradicted Biden administration officials by stating that there is a full on crisis on the southern border, urging that it is not secure, and calling for a wall to be built.

Biden officials, including DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, have repeatedly claimed that the border is under control, yet Ortiz confirmed that there is no operational control of the entire southern border.

Rep. Mark Green questioned Ortiz with a display behind him that noted “operational control,” as defined by U.S. law, is “the prevention of all unlawful entries into the United States, including entries by terrorists, other unlawful aliens, instruments of terrorism, narcotics and other contraband.”

🚨🚨: Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz just told @RepMarkGreen that DHS *does not* have operational control of the southern border.



This is huge, because Secretary Mayorkas recently said DHS did have operational control. Huge admission. pic.twitter.com/rDezfonqST — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 15, 2023

Ortiz went on to talk about the numbers flooding the border:

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz says there have been 385,000 known "gotaways" who escaped past Border Patrol into the country already this fiscal year — and he says that number is likely "between 10% and 20%" higher. pic.twitter.com/2na49tH9di — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2023

🚨#BREAKING I just asked Border Patrol Chief Raúl Ortiz about the ‘gotaways’



At today’s Homeland Security Committee hearing, Chief Ortiz testified that there is an additional 20% of illegal alien ‘gotaways’ that’s completely unaccounted for. https://t.co/yVwWRF94OQ — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) March 15, 2023

Elsewhere during the hearing, Ortiz said it was a mistake to stop building President Trump’s wall. He also defended the agents who were accused and cleared of whipping migrants while on horseback.

The Biden admin has claimed that there are 23,000+ Border Patrol agents working nationwide.



US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz just testified that he only has 19,000 agents right now. He says he requires 22,000 agents or he will have to continue pulling from other fed agencies. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 15, 2023

Not a single Democrat was present at the hearing:

After every Democrat boycotted today's border hearing in Texas, @RepMarkGreen asks:



"Taking a hearing to the point of the crisis for a firsthand view or boycotting a hearing because you know we're gonna shine a light on the truth. Which of those is a political stunt?" pic.twitter.com/qpWSJtgP8E — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2023

At a border hearing in Texas — where not one Democrat bothered to show up — @RepMarkGreen slams the Biden administration's open borders policies:



"Now their solution is an app where whomever fills it out just automatically gets parole when they show up at the crossing site." pic.twitter.com/9ck6glDhLK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2023

Ortiz’s comments come as the CBP reported over 150,000 encounters with illegals in February:

BREAKING: CBP reports that there were over 154,000 illegal border encounters in February.



That is the 24th month in a row encounters have been above 150,000. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2023

So far, in FY23, U.S. Border Patrol apprehended 900,590 individuals from 147 countries. The top 5 nationalities Border Patrol Agents encountered are listed below. pic.twitter.com/GqawsZjee5 — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) March 15, 2023

The Defense Department is spending millions on not building a wall:

EXCLUSIVE: Defense Department spending nearly $50 million a year to store unused border wall materials, drawing GOP backlash https://t.co/KNck0lt5CE — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) March 16, 2023

“At present, over 20,000 border wall sections, otherwise known as bollard panels, lie unused at 20 project sites across southern Arizona and New Mexico," the senators wrote. "Every day, the Department of Defense pays $130,000 to store, maintain, and secure these materials.” — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) March 16, 2023

Meanwhile, the northern border is also seeing a massive increase in illegal immigration under Biden:

Area residents say illegal immigration along the U.S.-Canada border has "EXPLODED" under Biden.



"Our local population is not set up to care for the influx. These people are doing more with less because nobody's coming to help." pic.twitter.com/FCb5F2Jj9P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2023

