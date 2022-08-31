Watch: Border Patrol Head Testifies That Biden "No Consequences" Policy Has Caused Border Crisis

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Raul Ortiz, The Head of The U.S. Border Patrol has testified under oath that he believes the Biden administration’s policy of “no consequences” for illegal immigrants trying to enter the country has made the border less safe, caused an exponential increase in people attempting to cross, and has directly caused what he believes constitutes a “crisis”.

The footage of Ortiz’s comments was obtained by Fox News and comes from a deposition from last month relating to a lawsuit brought against the Department of Homeland Security by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The suit alleges that Biden’s ending of Trump administration policies, such as the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy where migrants were not allowed into the U.S. until fully background checked, has led to a mass migration emergency in the last year and a half.

“In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences,” Ortiz said during the deposition, adding “There is an assumption that if migrant populations are told that there is a potential that they may be released, that, yes, you can see increases.”

“So, it will increase at an exponential rate. Is that what is being suggested here?” the attorney further probed.

“Well, I do think it will increase, yeah,” responded Ortiz.

The attorney also pointed to a spring 2021 memo that disclosed Biden’s immigration policies, asking Ortiz “Since President Biden was elected, does this document indicate that aliens illegally entering the United States perceive that they will be able to enter and remain in the United States?”

“Yes,” Ortiz replied.

Watch:

Ortiz further described the southern border as being in “crisis” and replied in the affirmative when asked if the border is “less safe for Americans and aliens alike.”

Ortiz also agreed with a statement by the plaintiff attorney that “unprecedented numbers” of migrants have illegally entered the U.S. this year.

According to data from Customs and Border Protection, more than two million people have attempted to cross the border in the 2022 fiscal year so far.

That figure equates to a 22 year high.

The Biden administration has also repeatedly attempted to lift Title 42, which is aimed at preventing the spread of communicable diseases in the country by turning back those trying to enter from a country where that disease is rife.

Critics have pointed out that while vast numbers of undocumented and unvaccinated migrants are being bussed from the border to American cities, the administration has barred non vaccinated visitors, including high profile figures such as tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Responding to Ortiz’s deposition, AG Moody stated “The Biden administration caused the surge, made the border less safe and is flagrantly violating the very federal laws they swore to uphold. The Biden administration is putting hard-working border patrol agents in impossible and untenable positions — risking their lives and safety, and I want to thank Chief Ortiz for testifying truthfully at his deposition.”

