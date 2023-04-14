Watch: Carlson Exposes How Establishment Media Is Desperate To Help Cover Up Info From Intel Leaks

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted Thursday that instead of asking questions about the substance of the information contained in the leaked intelligence material from the Pentagon, the corporate media simply wanted to know how they can help cover it up.

The documents, allegedly leaked by a 21-year-old National Guardsman, reveal information showing that the U.S. is deeply involved in the Ukrain/Russia war.

“If you want to get really sick to your stomach, go pull a transcript from the Pentagon briefing today where news reporters asked flacks from the Pentagon, what are we gonna do to keep information like this secret in the future?” Carlson urged.

The host added that the press failed to ask “one question about the substance of the information,” adding “We are fighting a war against Russia directly, really? Don’t they have the biggest arsenal in the world? Not one question,” instead the reporters asked “How can we help you keep it secret?”

“Those are the questions and not only are the media covering up the substance of the story, which is not who leaked it, but what he leaked, they are covering up the crimes committed to get you this information,” Carlson continued.

“The administration apparently used illegal surveillance techniques to identify this kid apparently with the help of The Washington Post and The New York Times,” Carlson emphasised, further charging that the media is working in lockstep with the intelligence community.

“If it’s illegal to see these documents if you don’t have a security clearance, how is the Washington Post doing this legally?” Carlson asked, further noting “They don’t have a security clearance. Well, obviously, they were given them by the U.S. Intel agencies and are working alongside them.”

Carlson asserted “this is information that is relevant to the public in a so-called democracy. You cannot lie about things that jeopardize our collective future and get away with it and you certainly shouldn’t be doing that with the assistance of the news media.”

“The news media whose job it is to inform you of what your government is doing, but instead they are working actively late into the night to lie to you on behalf of their masters in permanent Washington. By the way, just last week, the plan was to lie in an even more grotesque way and blame Russia for this,” the host also noted.

Watch:

Journalist Glenn Greenwald, who was the go between in the Edward Snowden revelations a decade ago, also noted that the media helped hunt down the whistleblower:

Recall that the WPost did the same thing with Edward @Snowden. They gleefully used part of the archive he obtained, published those docs, praised themselves for the Pulitzer they co-won, and then. . . .



Demanded he be imprisoned and never pardoned:https://t.co/BmGdVjZZO2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 13, 2023

At the top of Tucker Carlson's program tonight, he reviewed the significant revelations these leaks provide - including proving the USG lied about its role in Ukraine - and then I spoke about how "journalists" did the FBI's job to hunt down the leaker:https://t.co/CBHZzKH91t — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 14, 2023

We still don't know who leaked the draft Dobbs ruling because that went to a liberal corporate outlet. (POLITICO).



We still haven't seen the manifesto of the Nashville shooter because it's inconvenient.



But this leak was put on Discord, so media outlets are hunting for him. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 13, 2023

What's the only thing more surreal and twisted than watching "journalists" become the leading advocates for more online censorship?



Watching them do the FBI's work to hunt down leakers, then march to the Pentagon to demand it do more to prevent future transparency and leaks: https://t.co/5OLaDkOeTl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 14, 2023

I cannot think of any event that shines more compelling and vivid light on the real function of the largest media corporations than how they helped find the leaker and demand the FBI arrest him.



Tonight's @SystemUpdate_ episode examined all of this:https://t.co/sAwam8aWOE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 14, 2023

The only thing weirder (and more twisted) than watching self-proclaimed journalists be the leading advocates for censorship is watching them eagerly do the FBI's work of catching people who leak classified documents.



I hope the real function of these corporations is clear. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 13, 2023