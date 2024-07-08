Watch: Chaos Erupts During White House Press Briefing Over Biden-Parkinson's Questions

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got into a heated exchange with multiple reporters, where she declined to answer why a Parkinson's specialist had been to the White House at least nine times in the past year.

Jean-Pierre admitted that Biden had seen a neurologist three times during his presidency as part of his annual physical, but then began to demur when asked for specifics about the visitor logs.

"Ed, I also said to you for security reasons, we cannot share names. We cannot share names," she told CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe, who said she should be able to answer questions regarding Biden's health.

"You cannot share names of others he would’ve met with, but you can share names in regards if someone came here in regards to the president," O'Keefe shot back.

"We cannot share names of specialists broadly. From a dermatologist to a neurologist. We cannot share names," she replied. "There are security reasons—Ed, I hear you. I cannot from here confirm any of that because we have to keep their privacy. I think they would appreciate that too."

Jean-Pierre then went on the offensive...

As we noted on Saturday, evidence has emerged that Dr. Kevin R Cannard traveled to the White House's medical clinic at least nine times, meeting with either President Joe Biden's personal physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, or a naval nurse who coordinates care for the president and other senior officials. O'Connor notably gave Biden a clean bill of health after his February annual physical.

The visits spanned July 28, 2023 with the latest being March 28 of this year, according to visitor logs.

According to Cannard's physician profile page, he is a "neurologist and movement disorders specialist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center" who specializes in treatments for "early Parkinson's disease." Since 2012, he has served as the "neurology specialist supporting the White House Medical Unit," per his LinkedIn page.

His most recent paper was published in August 2023 in the journal Parkinsonism & Related Disorders, and focuses on the “early-stage” of the crippling disease. Since Biden’s health is O’Connor’s primary responsibility, it is highly probable the meeting was about the commander in chief, according to Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tx), the doctor for both Presidents Obama and Trump. “It’s highly likely they were talking about Biden,” Jackson told The Post. -NY Post

"He should only be [regularly] treating the president and the first family," Jackson continued.

Walter Reed cardiologist Dr. John. E. Atwood was also present during a Jan. 17 meeting, the NY Post reports.

According to Jackson, who has never treated Biden, O'Connor and Biden's family are trying to "cover up" Biden's declining cognitive health.