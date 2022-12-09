Watch: Climate Hypocrite Kerry Says It Would Be "Great" If Americans Paid Carbon Reparations

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Biden administration climate ‘czar’ John Kerry declared Thursday that he would like to see American taxpayers fronting reparations for past pollution.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Kerry said “it would be great,” if American taxpayers could step up to their reputation as being “the largest humanitarian donor in the world.”

While Kerry can no longer avoid agreeing that China is the world’s biggest polluter, he avoided further questions on pressing the Communist state on its emissions by saying he had COVID and “couldn’t quite finish those conversations.”

Biden climate czar @JohnKerry calls for U.S. taxpayers to fund climate reparations for 3rd world countries: "We’re the largest economy in the world ... We have to step up to lead." pic.twitter.com/eOYofD3T8x — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 8, 2022

Kerry further stated that the green agenda must “accelerate”:

Biden Climate Envoy John Kerry says "green" energy must "accelerate."



"We have to be deploying renewables six times faster than we are today. We have to be deploying electric vehicles about 20 times faster than we are today." pic.twitter.com/e96NE6KwYX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2022

He also expressed disappointment that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has “altered the dynamics of the transition we were really ramping up to,” and given ammunition to detractors who can now argue that the green agenda is being implemented “too fast.”

Biden Climate Envoy John Kerry laments Russia's invasion of Ukraine because it "has altered the dynamics of the [energy] transition that we were really ramping up." pic.twitter.com/l8soSKoASn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2022

Kerry also openly bragged about doing the bidding of globalists at the COP27 summit:

Less than one month ago: pic.twitter.com/QR4KZ9vAsv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2022

Will Kerry stop flying around on his private jet though?

Obama B-Day Party: “Former senator & U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was spotted along with TV presenter & comedian Stephen Colbert. Both men have homes on the island... Kerry took a private jet to the island of Martha's Vineyard.”https://t.co/9d6aURbdbq pic.twitter.com/njzSz3eWKI — Jerry Christmas 🎅🏼🎄 (@JerryDunleavy) August 7, 2021

Kerry’s family private jet has emitted over 300 metric tons of carbon since Biden took office, federal data shows:

John Kerry's family private jet emitted over 300 metric tons of carbon since Biden took office - John Kerry's family private jet emitted over 300 metric tons of carbon since Biden took officehttps://t.co/vKB0yyJ49v — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) July 19, 2022

Plebs need to fund the poor countries while John flies on his private jet — Tim Hicks (@UnchartedFather) December 8, 2022

Ok, give up your private jet, cars, beach house, etc and donate the proceeds. Better yet the rest of the elite that want to be climate warriors do the same. 👍 — Kat (@kat1012_) December 8, 2022

We can start with John Kerry’s fortune. Oh wait this doesn’t apply to HIM. — Dr. Doctor (@ZymurJosh) December 8, 2022

Kerry is willing to donate 40% of your earnings. — Visceral Literalist (@MartinRedmonddd) December 8, 2022

I hate globalist scum who think working class people in America should pay for their bs schemes. — Logan2274 (@Logan2274_1) December 8, 2022

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.