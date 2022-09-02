Watch: CNN Caught Color-Shifting Biden's Hell-Red Rant Mid-Speech

President Biden's Thursday night speech raised more than a few eyebrows - between the White House essentially declaring civil war with half the country, and the ominously authoritarian aesthetic - it became clear that Team Biden is embracing the 'Dark Brandon' meme created by Chinese propagandists.

Or maybe they were going for that "V is for Vendetta" look:

The optics were so bad that CNN shifted the color from blood-red to a 'less Hitlery' pink in the middle of Biden's speech, which wasn't the case on the official feed, or any other network's coverage.

Before:

After:

Watch at 2x speed:

Remember when they made Trump more orange?