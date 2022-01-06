Watch: CNN Medical Ethics 'Expert' Calls For Denying Health Insurance To Unvaccinated "Jerks"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

This is CNN. The network wheeled out professor of bioethics Arthur Caplan Wednesday who called for a raft of extreme actions to be taken against the unvaccinated, including denying them the right to buy affordable medical insurance, and increasing hospital bills.

Caplan declared that the time has come to “shame and blame” the unvaccinated and “penalize” them for not taking COVID shots.

“We’re fighting a war and need all hands on deck. I don’t want to reject those who still haven’t done the right thing. I’ll condemn them. I’ll shame them. I’ll blame them, but I don’t want to exclude them,” Caplan stated, adding “we can’t write them off. We can penalize them more.”

“We can say you will have to pay more on your hospital bill. You can’t get life insurance or disability insurance at affordable rates if you aren’t vaccinated,” the medical ethics ‘expert’ proclaimed.

“Those companies should not treat us as equals in terms of what the financial burdens are that the disease imposes,” he continued.

Caplan also stated that the strategy should be to “shift the moral ground” against those who cite “autonomy, and liberty” as a reason for choosing not to take vaccines.

“We’ve got to start praising people who do the right thing (by getting vaccinated). Not saying, well, there’s a tradeoff of values. Some people are going to help their neighbor[,] orient toward the community, try to protect one another. And then there are going to be jerks who aren’t going to do that.”

CNN anchor John Berman responded, “It’s the unvaccinated who aren’t wearing masks. It’s the unvaccinated who aren’t social distancing. It’s the unvaccinated going to crowded indoor events.”

“So there’s this bizarre irony where the ones who are behaving are the ones being told to behave 10 times more so,” the host further complained.

The comments dovetail with those of a leftist reporter who asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Wednesday “Why hasn’t the president focused more on scolding the unvaccinated?”

The discussion arose after comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who vowed to “piss off” unvaccinated “non-citizens” as much as possible by limiting their freedoms and coercing them into taking shots.

Of course, all of this ‘punish the unvaccinated’ rhetoric completely ignores the fact that the vaccinated are also spreading the virus, particularly the newest varient, as noted by former White House COVID task force czar Brett Giroir.

“I think it’s a disservice to say it’s just … the unvaccinated because it’s telling the vaccinated that you don’t have a problem, you’re not subject to Omicron and that’s false,” Giroir stated.

He continued, “It’s not only incorrect information, I think it’s doing a disservice to public health by blaming it on the unvaccinated people.”

“This is a problem we all have to face … vaccinated unvaccinated, we need to get our booster, we need to have plans that if we do get sick, particularly in a high-risk group, that we can get antibodies or we can get those oral antiviral therapies.”

