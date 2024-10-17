Watch: CNN Panel Goes Berzerk When Guest Suggests 'Field' Blacks Voting For Trump

Two CNN hosts went absolutely berzerk after a guest quoted Malcom X to suggest that blacks who support Kamala Harris are 'house African Americans,' while working class 'field' African Americans support Donald Trump.

During a Wednesday appearance on CNN News Central, co-anchor Sara Sidner hosted pro-Trump radio host Shelley Wynter vs. pro-Harris ex-DNC Vice-Chair Michael Blake to discuss the race, when Wynter articulated that working class 'field' black men, 'who work with their hands' and 'who build' things are Trump supporters, while paper-pushing 'house' African Americans are voting for Kamala Harris.

Sidner and Blake went into hysterics and refused to let Wynter continue his point.

Watch (transcript below):

SARA SIDNER: Kamala Harris has been doing interviews on Black media. Trump, though, is is overperforming in polling with both groups compared to past Republicans. Here is what he said when he was campaigning in Pennsylvania.

DONALD TRUMP: Any African-American or Hispanic– and you know how well I’m doing there — that votes for Kamala. You got to have your head examined because they they are really screwing you. They are really screwing you.

SARA SIDNER: And it is Kamala, for the record, But he is denigrating voters for making a choice that he does not like. Shelley, to you, what does he achieve with this.

SHELLEY WYNTER: Well how is it, wait? First of all, how is he denigrating voters?

SARA SIDNER: He’s saying that they are being, for lack of a better word, screwed.

SHELLEY WYNTER: Taken advantage of the they’re being taken advantage of. They’re paying higher pricing. They’re the working class, the ones that he’s talking about, working class, lower middle class. They’re paying more for food. They’re paying more for gas and they’re being taken advantage of. (CROSSTALK)

SARA SIDNER: He also said that they you know, they had to have their head examined. That that’s that is not something that is a compliment.

SHELLEY WYNTER: Obama just told me the same thing. Obama just told me the same thing.

SARA SIDNER: He did not use those words.

SHELLEY WYNTER: … He inferred them. He implied them. He certainly did. He even threatened us with. We’re lucky Michelle’s not here. I mean, come on. Let’s not make things up. Let’s be honest here. And let’s really be clear what’s being said.

If you’re an African-American man. Look, let me boil this election down in the African-American community to a very simple, I’ll reference the great Malcolm X. This race is between House African-Americans and field African-Americans and the field African-Americans are going for Donald Trump.

I’m talking about your men. I’m talking about your men who build, your men, who put things together, your men who work with their hands, your men who do things, not the men who push paper on, the men who are connected to power and want to continue to be connected to power.

SARA SIDNER: Are you are you denigrating or actually degrading African-American men who are professionals, who work in white collar jobs? Is that what I’m hearing from you or–?

SHELLEY WYNTER: No, I’m not saying.

MICHAEL BLAKE: Is Shelley the house one or the field one?! I’m just trying to understand that part of it. I’m just trying to understand. I’m just trying to understand.

We have someone who’s spinning. I’m just trying to stay in the one that’s spinning talking points right now. Are you– are you the house Negro or the field negro that you’re referring to?! So I just want to make sure your question was about denigrating Black people. That literally was your question. You have a Republican fool–.

SHELLEY WYNTER: Right. (CROSSTALK).

MICHAEL BLAKE: Who is talking right now. You literally just said that Black men (CROSSTALK) you just you actually just said this is an election about “house” or “field.”.

This is the nonsense that we are listening to right now by those that are supporting Donald Trump. That is actually what you just.

SHELLEY WYNTER: (PROTESTING).

MICHAEL BLAKE: You there’s only– clearly you must be, you must be in your own talk. I’m not sure what kind of radio show you have that you can’t listen to your own thing. So you actually just said.

SHELLEY WYNTER: For Trump.

MICHAEL BLAKE: Again. Do you understand that’s what you– you sound absurd and silly. And so let’s actually talk about the substance of your question. The substance of the question was around denigrating.

SHELLEY WYNTER: I said is.

MICHAEL BLAKE: The substance of the question was denigrating Black and Latino communities.

SHELLEY WYNTER: Sir, sir, sir, the su– the substance.

MICHAEL BLAKE: My name is Michael. Name is Michael. My name is Michael. And we thank you that. So the point here, my question that was raised by my brother around denigrating Black and Latino communities.

SHELLEY WYNTER: All right, My brother. Let me answer the question. The conservative let me let me answer the question.

(CROSSTALK)

SARA SIDNER: You made a point saying that you believe.

SHELLEY WYNTER: The point I’m making ma’am, Sara, the so the point I’m making is this. The men who get up, the men who get up every day and make things happen with their hands, they build things.

They’re plumbers, they’re electricians, they’re working for Amazon. These men who who are coaching seven and under football, not because their son or daughter plays, but because they want to keep others off the streets and they’re volunteering their time.

These men, these men are going for Trump, these men and I’ll use an analogy made famous by the great Malcolm X. So you’re saying that I’m denigrating anybody? Then you must assume that he was denigrating somebody. So don’t even throw that word out there again.