Watch: Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage By Armed Man

Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled on stage Tuesday by a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife. Chappelle was not harmed during the incident and later joked that it “was a trans man” who rushed the stage.

Chappelle was performing at the Netflix Is A Joke festival in Los Angeles at The Hollywood Bowl when a clearly deranged person managed to lunge into him.

The guy was reportedly quickly detained and by all accounts had the shit kicked out of him by Chappelle’s entourage and Chappelle himself:

The idiot getting beaten down after attacking Dave Chappelle at Hollywood Bowl pic.twitter.com/Ft0FIUyjWv — Jed Simon (@JEDSIMON) May 4, 2022

Here’s the guy who jumped Dave Chappelle pic.twitter.com/kkmIhH685a — Lenny Del Earnhardt (@lennydelray) May 4, 2022

The guy was later seen being carted into the back of an ambulance with his arm all messed up:

Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle At His Show At Hollywood Bowl Has Hands Broken and Dislocated pic.twitter.com/ZvPgjdV5gz — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) May 4, 2022

Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people.



LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/7SXPe9e8az — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 4, 2022

Chappelle told the audience “I don’t know if that was part of the show or… I grabbed the back of that n****s head, his hair was spongy, absorbant.”

He then joked that it was a “trans man”:

Someone just ran on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle 😮 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles #netflixisajokefest #netflixisajoke pic.twitter.com/0WMUPQ7ks4 — DoZay (@DoZay1) May 4, 2022

Chris Rock, who had earlier performed a set, came back on stage to deliver the inevitable and hilarious joke “Was that Will Smith?”

Here is a video of the aftermath. #DaveChappelle handled this like a champ! #HollywoodBowl pic.twitter.com/0xaBpWsbrT — E5QUIRE (@e5quire) May 4, 2022

Chappelle also told the audience “I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a N***** backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that.”

If you attack @DaveChappelle on stage at the Hollywood bowl his people will bring you back stage and whoop your ass. And then Dave himself will come back and stomp you personally. That shit was crazy. #DaveChappelle #hollywoodbowl pic.twitter.com/b1pLQj14Xn — Johnny (@JonnyLaVallee) May 4, 2022

Los Angeles police told ABC7 News that there was “an incident at the Hollywood Bowl around 10:45 PM and a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife was taken into custody.”

As we previously reported, Chappelle’s latest politically incorrect Netflix special was panned by “critics” yet is loved by the general public, illustrating once again how Americans are sick of being lectured by woke idiots about what they’re allowed to laugh at.

The woke mob attempted to cancel Chappelle, and Netflix even started to get on board with them, but only succeeded in making him more popular than ever.

