Watch: Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage By Armed Man

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, May 04, 2022 - 11:20 AM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled on stage Tuesday by a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife. Chappelle was not harmed during the incident and later joked that it “was a trans man” who rushed the stage.

Chappelle was performing at the Netflix Is A Joke festival in Los Angeles at The Hollywood Bowl when a clearly deranged person managed to lunge into him.

Watch:

The guy was reportedly quickly detained and by all accounts had the shit kicked out of him by Chappelle’s entourage and Chappelle himself:

The guy was later seen being carted into the back of an ambulance with his arm all messed up:

Chappelle told the audience “I don’t know if that was part of the show or… I grabbed the back of that n****s head, his hair was spongy, absorbant.”

He then joked that it was a “trans man”:

Chris Rock, who had earlier performed a set, came back on stage to deliver the inevitable and hilarious joke “Was that Will Smith?”

More video:

Chappelle also told the audience “I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a N***** backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that.”

Los Angeles police told ABC7 News that there was “an incident at the Hollywood Bowl around 10:45 PM and a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife was taken into custody.”

As we previously reported, Chappelle’s latest politically incorrect Netflix special was panned by “critics” yet is loved by the general public, illustrating once again how Americans are sick of being lectured by woke idiots about what they’re allowed to laugh at.

The woke mob attempted to cancel Chappelle, and Netflix even started to get on board with them, but only succeeded in making him more popular than ever.

