Watch: Dem Rep Melts Down Over "The White Man" In Congress

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett burst into a loud rant during a House Oversight Committee markup session Wednesday in regards to the Dismantle DEI Act and similar legislation, asserting that “there has been no oppression for the white man in this country.”

Crockett screeched “You can then misuse words like oppression. There has been no oppression for the white man in this country. You tell me which white man was dragged out of their homes. You tell me which white man got dragged all the way across an ocean and told that you are gonna go and work, we are gonna steal your wives, we are gonna rape your wives. That didn’t happen. That is oppression!”

“We didn’t ask to be here,” Crockett continued to yell, adding “We aren’t the same migrants that y’all constantly come up against. We didn’t run away from home. We were stolen.”

She further proclaimed, “So yeah, we are going to sit here and be offended when you are gonna sit here and act like, and don’t let it escape you that it is white men on this side of the aisle telling us, people of color on this side of the aisle, that y’all are the ones being oppressed, that y’all are the ones being harmed.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: “There has been no oppression for the white man in this country.”



pic.twitter.com/6Qskda7DU2 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 20, 2024

The House was in session for a hearing on HR 8706, aka the ‘Dismantle DEI Act’, the purpose of which is to “ensure equal protection of the law, to prevent racism in the Federal Government, and for other purposes.”

The bill states that no employees should be forced to undergo “training, education, or coursework, or other pedagogy, that asserts that a particular race, color, ethnicity, religion, biological sex, or national origin is inherently or systemically superior or inferior, oppressive or oppressed, or privileged or unprivileged.”

Oh no, doing away with privilege based on ethnicity, how awful.

The bill also legislates for the Office of Personnel Management to “terminate, close, and wind up” the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility within 180 days.

The bill also outlines that “No Federal funds appropriated or otherwise made available by law shall be used for the purpose of maintaining in any agency an office relating to diversity, equity, inclusion, or accessibility; or a substantially similar office.”

So, of course those who benefit from lopsided DEI advantages are opposed to it.

Keep pushing this garbage. You will continue to lose elections. — Paratrooper Brady™️ 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) November 20, 2024

Why do they always have to make it about race? — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) November 20, 2024

Dear Texas: You had the chance to get rid of this racist, but you didn't do it. So, her rants and her bigotry and her racist comments are on YOU, too. — Catherine Evermore™ (@CatherineUSA1) November 20, 2024

She is an embarrassment and a racist — Holly Frame (@ahframefamily) November 20, 2024

Ugh, these people are obsessed with race, while successful Americans of all shades and colors are simply just Americans. — StacyAnn (@WorkMomhustle) November 20, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.