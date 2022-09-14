Watch: Dem Rep. Says "We Gotta Kill" MAGA "Extremists"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan sparked controversy Tuesday by referring to so called MAGA Republicans and declaring “We’ve gotta kill and confront that movement.”

Appearing on MSNBC, Ryan stated that America needs to “move out of this age of stupidity” and into an “age of reconciliation and reform.”

“How do we fix all of these broken systems?” Ryan posited, adding “Some of those answers will come from Republicans. Not the extremists that we’re dealing with every single day. We’ve gotta kill and confront that movement.”

Tim Ryan: We have to “kill and confront that movement” of “extremist” Republicans. pic.twitter.com/ETITYgjGsj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2022

Even if you accept that he’s speaking figuratively, that’s an extremely poor choice of words in light of Biden repeatedly declaring half the country as ‘extremists’.

Ryan’s comments come after Hillary Clinton compared “MAGA Americans” to Al Qaeda, on the anniversary of 9/11:

Did Hillary Clinton just compare "MAGA Americans" to the AL-QAEDA on live TV?! Unhinged Hillary leaves everyone STUNNED



pic.twitter.com/JSEA7xdr94 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 12, 2022

As we highlighted last week, a Trafalgar Group poll found that a majority believe that Biden’s ‘battle for the soul of the nation’ speech, during which he was bathed in blood red light and flanked by marines, was purposefully designed to “incite conflict.”

Now a new survey by the group has found that more than 58 percent of voters believe Biden has further divided the country, with just one in five saying he has provided any unification.

A further poll by conducted by I&I/TIPP has found that almost two-thirds of Americans, 62 percent, agree that the White House’s attacks on “MAGA Republicans” has increased division in the country, with even a whopping 73 percent of Democrats agreeing.

In fact, the poll found that more Democrats agreed with the statement than Republicans!

Turns out appearing on tv like a brain damaged Mussolini calling 74 million Americans terrorists didn't have the unifying effect the Dems thought it would https://t.co/XXunyRZT1U — GR Hūtsöñ (@jess_reign_bass) September 13, 2022

* * *

