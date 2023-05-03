Watch: Democrats Have No Interest In Voting For Joe Biden Again In 2024

The only reason to vote for Biden? He's not Trump. This is the sentiment repeated across America as millions of Democrats say they would rather opt out of the Biden train and find a different candidate by 2024. Of course, this was the same view many leftists vocalized in 2020, but they voted for him anyway.

Whether or not you believe that federal elections matter in the slightest, it's important to point out that Biden is perhaps one of the least liked presidents in recent memory, and one that sparks zero enthusiasm from his political base. Despite an increasing woke fanaticism among leftists in terms of ideology and Biden doing everything in his power to push their agenda, a majority of Democrat voters (52%) still do not want Biden to run for office again next year.

It appears that the embarrassment is becoming too much for them...