Watch: DeSantis Says He'd Consider Drone-Striking Mexican Cartels

Tyler Durden
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Aug 11, 2023 - 06:30 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared Thursday that if he was elected President he would “absolutely reserve the right” to drone strike Mexican drug cartels.

During a Q&A in Iowa, DeSantis said that he would consider the move “if they’re invading our country and killing our people.”

In a follow up on the comments, DeSantis told NBC News “I said I would use whatever force we need to defend the country,” adding “We’d be willing to lean in against them, and we reserve the right to defend our country.”

Earlier this month, DeSantis vowed to build a wall on the Mexican border as well as use lethal force against the cartels.

“Day one, we’re declaring it to be a national emergency,” he said, adding “I’m going to do what no president has been willing to do. We are going to lean in against the cartels directly, and we are going to use deadly force against them.”

Meanwhile, more Democrats are slating Joe Biden’s failed immigration policy, with New York City mayor Eric Adams calling it “not sustainable” with massive amounts of illegals showing up there and essentially living on the streets.

*  *  *

