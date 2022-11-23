Watch: Dr. Scott Atlas Sums Up Fauci's Legacy Of "Massive Harm"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

As Anthony Fauci officially ‘retired’ Tuesday, former White House Coronavirus Task Force advisor Dr. Scott Atlas eloquently summarised the legacy Fauci leaves behind, one of “massive harm” to society.

Appearing on Laura Ingraham’s show, Dr. Atlas described Fauci’s as having “presided over the biggest failure in public health history over two different presidential administrations. “

Atlas further charged that Fauci’s policies “were implemented and those policies shifted the burden of this illness from the affluent to the poor, and incurred massive harm on our children, psychological damage, long-lasting damage, an obesity crisis, and we really haven’t seen tip of the iceberg on that damage to children, and again, worse on low income and poor kids.”

“And thirdly and perhaps most importantly,” Atlas continued, “Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, his underling, and many other people at the CDC and talking heads on TV have destroyed trust in public health.”

Atlas urged that “we have a huge challenge as a country to fix what happened in [Fauci’s] wake.”

As Fauci declared that his “final message” is for people to get keep getting booster vaccinations, Atlas noted that “Healthy people do not have a significant risk to a serious illness from COVID, that’s a fact, not an opinion. It’s been proven the world over.”

Fauci: "So my message and my final message -- maybe the final message I give you from this podium -- is that please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated COVID-19 shot as soon as you're eligible to protect yourself, your family and your community" pic.twitter.com/J0AiUzoGdC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 22, 2022

“It is very fitting to hear this constant mantra of almost nonsensical utterings by Dr. Fauci,” Atlas asserted, adding “we know by now the data shows the vaccines, although they have pretty good protections for high risk people and the elderly against death, they do not stop the spread of infection, they don’t stop you from getting COVID infection. And the risk-benefit ratio for people other than high risk is very different.”

Fauci's final message to America is to get an updated COVID shot... and my final message to him is to fuck off. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 22, 2022

Atlas further warned “You have to decide if it is appropriate to take an experimental drug if you have low risk of serious illness, particularly children. In fact, anyone who recommends that children, healthy children should get the vaccine, an experimental drug, injected into them, there’s a question about medical ethics there.”

“Are we as a society going to go down the pathway of even if you believe that it stops the spread of infection, which would be contrary to science, are we going to use our children as shields for infections?” Atlas asked, adding “This is really uncharted territory for what’s supposed to be a civilized society.”

Dr. Atlas also urged that “It’s frightening to have people in power that don’t know what they’re talking about that use fear to sway the public instead of data.”

“You don’t often hear it, you may never have heard Dr. Fauci use data. And this is very frightening. Two-thirds of people in the United States who died from COVID, two-thirds have greater than or equal to six comorbidities,” Atlas explained.

Fauci also advised Americans to get tested and consider cancelling thanksgiving without feeling any guilt.

Fauci: "When we're gathering at a family gathering for Thanksgiving or for Christmas...it makes sense that you might want to get a test that day before you come into a place in which you could be infected and spread it."pic.twitter.com/zFIxxKT3ab — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 22, 2022

Fauci again proclaimed that he has “nothing to hide,” and will cooperate with investigative hearings:

Fauci says he has "nothing to hide" and says he will "fully cooperate" with any House GOP oversight hearings. pic.twitter.com/62jaYKtT6a — National Review (@NRO) November 22, 2022

My final message: arrest Fauci and put him on a Nuremberg-like trial. https://t.co/KvQMWsXHPL — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) November 22, 2022

