Watch: Drone Footage Shows Wave Of Migrants Approaching Texas Border

A Fox News drone team has captured footage of a caravan of illegal immigrants moving towards the border of Texas; just one of many caravans that have been sighted in recent weeks as non-citizens flood the streets of Democrat controlled sanctuary cities like El Paso in expectation of the end of Title 42.

NEW: Remarkable video from our Fox drone team shows an enormous line of hundreds of migrants who just crossed illegally into Brownsville, TX this evening. A large majority of them are single adults. The RGV continues to see a massive surge of illegal crossings ahead of T42 drop. pic.twitter.com/xHDV8sc8PD — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 8, 2023

The Biden Administration has made clear that they will be moving national guard personnel to the region, not to stop illegal crossings, but to process migrants more quickly so that they can be relocated within the US. In response, governor Greg Abbott says he will deploy a new Texas Tactical Border Force to repel the invasion.

We’re deploying the new Texas Tactical Border Force to border hotspots to repel illegal crossings.



These elite soldiers will fill in the gaps in preparation for Title 42 ending this week.



In Biden's absence, Texas continues taking unprecedented action to respond to this crisis. pic.twitter.com/Mgam014GCM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 8, 2023

It should be noted that Democrats have been increasingly hostile to any operations by border states to stem the flow of illegal immigrants into the country, while at the same time claiming that they don't want open borders.