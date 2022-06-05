Watch: An Enraged Peter Navarro Describes Being Arrested And Shackled Over Misdemeanor J6 Indictment

Former Trump adviser and Director of Trade Peter Navarro is livid after the Biden DOJ arrested him at a DC-area airport prior to a scheduled flight to Nashville, Tennessee, for telling the House January 6 committee to pound sand over a subpoena.

In a recently filed lawsuit challenging the J6 Committee, Navarro disclosed that he had been commanded to appear before a DC grand jury, as well as turn over all documents requested by the J6 Committee "including but not limited to any communications with formal [sic] President Trump and/or his counsel or representative."

"Who are these people? This is not America," Navarro said during his arraignment, adding: "I was with distinguished public servants for four years. Nobody ever questioned my ethics."

Outside, the 72-year-old explained that he'd been hauled in and shackled.

"Instead of coming to my door where I live - which by the way, is right next to the FBI. Instead of calling me and saying 'hey, we need you down at court, we've got a warrant for you' - I'd have gladly come. What did they do? They intercepted me getting on a plane, and then they put me in handcuffs, they bring me here, they put me in leg irons, they stick me in a cell ... that's punitive."

"What they did to me today violated the constitution," he continued.

Trump Advisor Peter Navarro BLASTS FBI for unconstitutional ARREST after he sent the J6 Committee to POUND SAND:



“They’re not coming for me and Trump, they’re coming for YOU— all 74 MILLION of you who voted for Donald John Trump.” pic.twitter.com/qalAwEOfk3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 3, 2022

Former White House adviser Stephen Miller had Navarro's back.

Miller complains that Navarro was shackled but gang bangers are released with no pre-trial detention pic.twitter.com/DGoKXUQyeN — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2022

As did Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

.@RepMattGaetz: "Peter Navarro was just indicted by federal grand jury on criminal content of Congress and this is a total abuse of our justice system. [...] These contempt proceedings are not justified and it continues to concern us." https://t.co/CTjMfcpDah pic.twitter.com/GHRUqvhMAs — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2022

Others pointed out that former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder did the same thing and was held in contempt of Congress without similar treatment.

Peter Navarro was charged with contempt of Congress by a monopartisan Committee. He got shackles.



Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress by a bipartisan vote of 255-67. He went out to dinner that night.



And DC wonders why people believe in the Swamp. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) June 4, 2022

Rudy Giuliani called it shameful.

Dragging Peter Navarro off a plane and shackling him in leg irons demonstrate that AG Garland and Director Gray are using DOJ AND FBI AS THE DEMOCRAT STATE POLICE.



SHAMEFUL! — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 4, 2022

Look at the glee with which liberals are celebrating the arrest of 72-year-old Peter Navarro, who was apparently intercepted and shackled by the FBI for two misdemeanor charges of "contempt of Congress." They love vindictive displays of state power against their political enemies — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 4, 2022

I understand the top of the FBI is as corrupt as the day is long but what really disappoints me is the field agents who went to the Airport to arrest Peter Navarro knowing it was a political stunt

The FBI is rotten to the core from top to bottom — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 4, 2022

In Navarro's lawsuit, he argues that his responsibilities to the Trump White House should be taken into consideration.

"Given the economic and national security ramifications of a possibly stolen election, I worked diligently in my official capacity as a government official within the White House and as a senior White House adviser to help the president and other senior advisers navigate what appeared to be the most sophisticated assault on American democracy ever perpetrated," reads the filing.