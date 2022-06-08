Watch: EV-Driving Dem Senator Says It "Doesn't Matter How High Gas Prices Are"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In yet another example of how out of touch Democrats are with Americans, Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, of all places, declared in the Senate Tuesday that it doesn’t matter to her how high gas prices are because she drives an electric vehicle.

Stabenow’s made the comments during a Senate Finance Committee hearing, stating “On the issue of gas prices, after waiting for a long time to have enough chips in this country to finally get my electric vehicle, I got it and drove it from Michigan to here this last weekend and went by every single gas station and it didn’t matter how high it was.”

Ok, good for you Senator. But what about the millions who can’t afford to spend over 50 grand on one of those?

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity for us to move to vehicles that aren’t going to be dependent on the whims of the oil companies and the international markets,” Stabenow added.

Watch:

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau notes that the average income of a Michigan family is $59,234, around $3000 more than the average price of an electric car.

Stabenow’s comments echo those of Joe Biden who urged Americans two months ago that driving an electric vehicle will save them about $80 a month on gas.

Again, no mention of the $55,000 price tag on the cheapest EVs though.

Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who this week said it’s not fair to say that Biden’s actions have had no impact on lowering gas prices, also told Americans last year to just buy electric cars.

Buttigieg says you don’t have to worry about gas prices if you buy an electric vehicle...someone should remind him how out of touch he sounds pic.twitter.com/tiJVkl7wB3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 7, 2022

A day after claiming she’s “not involved” in the Biden administration’s supply chain crisis, Biden’s Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stated that “there isn’t very much more to be done,” about gas prices, and blamed Vladimir Putin for Americans suffering unaffordable energy costs.

Senior Biden advisor Gene Sperling also admitted Monday that he has no idea what high gas prices feel like, stating “I’m not gonna try to say I feel that pain personally.”

Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that she “hopes” inflation comes down soon.

Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: "I do expect inflation to remain high, although I very much hope that it will be coming down." pic.twitter.com/Jx8I9YE4Ul — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 7, 2022

She ignored questions about the economy as her handlers waved off reporters:

They’re not even trying to understand what people are going through.

GOP Senator John Kennedy summed it up pretty well, noting “The price of gas is so high that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere.”

As only he can, @SenJohnKennedy breaks down the Biden administration's already bad week, explains that "the price of gas is so high that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere," plus other reasons "President Biden is about as popular right now as a sinkhole." pic.twitter.com/wQVdsIaqqc — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 8, 2022

