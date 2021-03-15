Watch: Fauci And Chuck Todd Say More Pandemics Coming Because Of Climate Change

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Appearing on NBC News Sunday Dr Fauci and host Chuck Todd declared that more pandemics are on the way because of climate change and “the globalisation”.

The pair also agreed that a ‘global health security network’ is needed going forward and that anyone planning to go back to their pre-pandemic life is being too hasty.

“I know there’s a lot of folks who think that due to climate change and due to the globalization in general, it’s inevitable, we’re going to deal with more and more viruses like this,” Todd declared.

Fauci responded “Let’s take global to begin with. We have to have a better global health security network of interconnectivity, of communication, of transparency.”

“So that we are talking to each other all the time and know what’s going on. We also have to have a continued investment in the science,” he said, adding “remain global in our interactions. As I have said so many times, a global pandemic requires a global response.”

NBC’s @chucktodd tells Dr. Fauci: “It’s inevitable” we’ll have more pandemics in the future because of “climate change” pic.twitter.com/CQxwXDUBUs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2021

Fauci also urged that people “need to resist the urge to say, ‘Oh, everything is going great.’”

Fauci added “Once you declare victory, you know that metaphor that people say, ‘If you are going for a touchdown, don’t spike the ball on the 5-yard line. Wait until you get into the end zone.'”

“We’re not in the end zone yet, and that’s one of the issues, that when you plateau, there is always a risk of a surge. That’s exactly what the Europeans experienced,” Fauci continued.

The pair also took issue with President Trump supporters expressing skepticism over the coronavirus vaccine.

WATCH: Dr. Fauci tells #MTP that “it makes absolutely no sense” for vaccine-hesitancy among Trump voters.



Fauci: “Whats the problem here ? This is a vaccine that is going to be life saving for millions of people...I just don’t understand.” #MeetThePress pic.twitter.com/ke15wK36Cm — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) March 14, 2021

First, Todd complained that Trump did not appear in a PSA with other former presidents, despite the fact that Trump wasn’t asked to take part.

Fauci described the findings of a NPR, PBS and Marist poll “disturbing,” adding “How such a large proportion of a certain group of people would not want to make — would not want to get vaccinated merely because of political consideration. It makes absolutely no sense.”

“What is the problem here?” Fauci continued, adding “This is a vaccine that is going to be lifesaving for millions of people. How some groups would not want to do it for reasons that I just don’t understand. “

Fauci also said he couldn’t give a date as to when Americans might be able to schedule things like weddings: