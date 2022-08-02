Watch: Fauci Complains That Americans Will Not "Adhere" To Authorities

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Anthony Fauci complained Monday that Americans are refusing to “adhere” to COVID restrictions, while asserting that everyone should STILL be wearing masks indoors.

Fauci made the comments during an interview with Katie Couric, blaming “misinformation” for influencing people to ditch face coverings and avoid vaccines.

“Unfortunately, given the fatigue that we’re at in this country from 2 1/2 years of this, everyone is tired of it,” Fauci whined.

He added, “It’s very difficult, superimposed upon an anti-vax type feeling among some, superimposed upon the political divisiveness we have in this country… and social media misinformation and disinformation.”

“It’s very difficult to get people to adhere to commonsense public health measures,” Fauci declared:

Meanwhile, Senator Rand Paul announced that the first ever hearing on gain-of-function research will happen this Wednesday and will seek to explore the origins of the pandemic.

In a statement, a Paul spokesperson said “This has been over a year-long process of getting Congressional Democrats to finally agree to a hearing, which will also be the first Congressional hearing on gain-of-function research. Dr. Paul looks forward to working with Subcommittee Chairwoman Hassan and hearing from expert witnesses during this critically important hearing that should’ve happened long ago.”

