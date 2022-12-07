Watch: GOP Senator Tells Woke CEO "Best Of Luck" As He Seeks Republican Help To Avoid Democrat Regulation

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

When the CEO of a company with a history of woke virtue signalling came running to Republicans asking for help in a merger deal that Democrats are seeking to block, Senator Tom Cotton hilariously responded “best of luck.”

The discussion in the recent Senate hearing centered around a proposed merger between the Kroger and Albertsons grocery chains, which Democrats have aligned against.

The problem for Kroger is that it has a long history of pushing “diversity and inclusion” training on its employees, including forcing them to wear gay pride logos and firing those who refused.

When the company wants a break, however, it had no qualms running to the GOP.

Cotton was having none of it though, likening the situation to tech companies asking Republicans to protect them from regulation by Democrats.

“I’ve cautioned them for years that if they silence conservatives and center-right voters… if they discriminate against them in their company, they probably shouldn’t come and ask Republican senators to carry the water for them whenever our Democratic friends want to regulate them or block their mergers,” Cotton said.

“I’ll say this: ‘I’m sorry that’s happening to you. Best of luck,” he concluded.

Watch:

"I'm sorry that's happening to you. Best of luck."



Senator @TomCottonAR blasts woke Kroger CEO for expecting Republicans to come to their defense. pic.twitter.com/L9j82kDraA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2022

Cotton also referenced Kroger’s attempts to stop employees using the words “sir” and ma’am” with an “allyship guide” in an effort to be more gender inclusive.

“Do you really expect 72-year-old employees in rural areas of Arkansas to stop using words like ‘sir’ and ‘ma’am’?” Cotton asked.

Others on Twitter chimed in on the Kroger karma:

In case you didn't know, I got a letter from Kroger today telling me that they will no longer accept Tricare for Life as Medicare Part D for prescriptions. So retired military and spouses are being screwed by Kroger. — Beth Donovan (@AngoraGoatLady) December 7, 2022

I remember when @kroger mandated the COVID jab. I now shop @meijer . — SmallTownDude🇺🇸🇹🇼🇭🇰 (@Small_Town_Dude) December 6, 2022

As a dear friend of a Texas trucker who distributes inventory for Kroger, I hear plenty of stories about how Kroger management deals poorly with all of its employees. A lot of it, sneaky-bad. But I think that's what you get when you unionize. I don't think it gets better. — Jeff Holt (@jeff6times7) December 7, 2022

This is how it should be handled. If ypu wanna play activist, you can do so, but don't expect the very people you smear and actively hate to come running to your aid when the left comes to eat its own, as it always does — Mr_Sloth17 (@Mr_Sloth17) December 7, 2022

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.