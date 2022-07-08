Watch: Greenwald Slams Hunter Biden Laptop Coverup As "Biggest Media Fraud" In A Decade

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

As yet more evidence of potentially illegal business practices (in addition to debauchery) has emerged from the Hunter Biden laptop debacle, journalist Glenn Greenwald described the saga as “the single biggest media fraud” in the past decade.

Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, Greenwald discussed the topic, noting that any information that comes to light through the Hunter Biden story is tightly controlled.

“The media deploys information to conceal it or divulge it for the interest of their sources inside the democratic party and the U.S. Security state and I just want to emphasize because I can’t talk about the Hunter Biden situation without doing so,” Greenwald asserted.

He continued, “this was the topic of the single biggest media fraud in the last, I think at least decade, which is right before the election. The CIA spread to the media which repeated it and then big tech censored on the basis of it the lie that all these documents were Russian disinformation.”

“Biden wins the election because they suppressed that story,” Greenwald continued, further declaring “Then all of a sudden, they want to start doing reporting on Biden as he’s getting weak and all of these documents start emerging in The Washington Post and The New York Times come out and say oh now we’re able to confirm their authenticity.”

“So what you see is cynical as your suggestion might be, that the media has already been playing these kinds of very extreme games with exactly this case for those kinds of motives,” the journalist further urged.

Greenwald continued, “had this only been about corruption by Hunter Biden, it would be an embarrassing scandal,” but “we’re clearly talking about protecting Joe Biden as well and at this point at the very least we should have an independent prosecutor who’s not beholden to the chain of command that ends with Joe Biden to make decisions not just about Hunter Biden but also about the President himself.”

Earlier this week, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, charged that Biden’s Treasury Department is actively blocking efforts to probe into the shady business dealings.

Comer stated that officials have refused to hand over suspicious activity reports without the sign off of the committee’s Democratic leaders.

“Despite Treasury’s assertion in the press that it ‘provides SARs to Congress in a manner that enables robust oversight,’ Treasury is refusing to release SARs connected with Hunter Biden or his family and associates — including the President,” Comer wrote in a letter Wednesday to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

