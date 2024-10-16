print-icon
Watch: Harris And Walz Both Claim Trump Will "Deploy The Military On Americans Who Don't Support Him"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During speeches Monday, both Kamala Harris and Tim Walz claimed that president Trump wants to use the military against Americans who disagree with him.

Harris rolled VT of multiple mashed together clips of Trump talking about the threat of the “enemy within,” then spliced in a clip of him talking about radical leftists.

Harris then claimed that Trump wants to use the military against “journalists whose stories he doesn’t like, election officials who refuse to cheat…for him,” and “Judges who insist on following the law instead of bending to his will.”

She then stated that Trump “is increasingly unstable and unhinged. And he is out for unchecked power and control over your lives,” adding “he wants to send the military after American citizens.”

If she had played any of the footage in context, it would be clear that Trump is talking about violent criminal illegal alien gang members, some of whom have been convicted for murdering Americans.

Walz repeated the exact same lie about Trump siccing the military on Americans to a group of supporters, telling them “Just so you’re clear about that, that’s you. That’s what he’s talking about. This is not a mythical thing.”

Is it any wonder that their gullible supporters are terrified that Trump is going to throw them into gulags?

Wow. And Harris has the temerity to accuse Trump of running on fear.

As commentator Kyle Becker explains in the following post (click through for the full text), this is a complete contrived hoax using out of context clips.

Trump used the phrase “the enemy within” to also describe those seeking to disrupt, violently or otherwise, the election on November 5th. It was in this context that he said the National Guard or the military could be used, to secure the election.

This latest hoax is up there with the “very fine people” and “suckers and losers” lies.

Harris and Walz are essentially parroting the propaganda of their own media mouthpieces such as Rachel Maddow, Democrat elites including Hillary Clinton, and TDS suffering lunatics such as Michael Cohen, all of whom have made these claims about the military and suggested Trump is going to throw them in detention camps.

