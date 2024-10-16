Watch: Harris And Walz Both Claim Trump Will "Deploy The Military On Americans Who Don't Support Him"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During speeches Monday, both Kamala Harris and Tim Walz claimed that president Trump wants to use the military against Americans who disagree with him.

Harris rolled VT of multiple mashed together clips of Trump talking about the threat of the “enemy within,” then spliced in a clip of him talking about radical leftists.

Harris then claimed that Trump wants to use the military against “journalists whose stories he doesn’t like, election officials who refuse to cheat…for him,” and “Judges who insist on following the law instead of bending to his will.”

She then stated that Trump “is increasingly unstable and unhinged. And he is out for unchecked power and control over your lives,” adding “he wants to send the military after American citizens.”

Vice President Harris plays a montage of Trump calling to deploy the military on Americans who don’t support him: “A second Trump term is a huge risk for America. He is increasingly unstable and unhinged. And he is out for unchecked power and control over your lives” pic.twitter.com/BtnTTfiMT4 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024

If she had played any of the footage in context, it would be clear that Trump is talking about violent criminal illegal alien gang members, some of whom have been convicted for murdering Americans.

More cherry-picked, out of context clips to mislead your base of course. Do you ppl honestly think he would call for military action against American citizens? Put your TDS aside for a second and think rationally. Maybe look up a few of his speeches and get the context before… — Watsername (@chronicparent) October 15, 2024

Notice she couldn’t play a full sentence of his. Because she can only take him out of context. Big “good people on both sides” vibes here — Mauifever (@bmower1) October 15, 2024

Walz repeated the exact same lie about Trump siccing the military on Americans to a group of supporters, telling them “Just so you’re clear about that, that’s you. That’s what he’s talking about. This is not a mythical thing.”

Tim Walz peddles a disgusting lie that President Trump will use the U.S. Army against his political opponents: “That’s you, that’s what he’s talking about.”



This is reckless, dangerous rhetoric. Tim should be ASHAMED of himself. pic.twitter.com/19SLsWtHMI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

Is it any wonder that their gullible supporters are terrified that Trump is going to throw them into gulags?

A caller asks Kamala Harris "Please respond to Trump's claim that he's going to use the Illegal Alien Act of 1798 to round up immigrants... He's going to use this law to put anyone who doesn't look white in camps and I'm scared."



Unless you are an illegal alien gang member, you… pic.twitter.com/VSBFeobGe1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 15, 2024

Wow. And Harris has the temerity to accuse Trump of running on fear.

As commentator Kyle Becker explains in the following post (click through for the full text), this is a complete contrived hoax using out of context clips.

Trump used the phrase “the enemy within” to also describe those seeking to disrupt, violently or otherwise, the election on November 5th. It was in this context that he said the National Guard or the military could be used, to secure the election.

The Enemies Within Hoax: Democrats Cherry Pick Soundbites to Frame Dangerous Narrative



Both Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the past 48 hours have attacked Donald Trump over the former president allegedly wanting to sick the military on his political enemies and put radical… pic.twitter.com/dLan8Dgp0v — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 15, 2024

Let me add: This hoax is just stupid.



Why would a presidential candidate threaten to send the military against potential voters in the 2024 election?



Our politics are just crazy. And that's due to depraved Democratic politicians spreading lies about their opponents rather than… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 15, 2024

This latest hoax is up there with the “very fine people” and “suckers and losers” lies.

"very fine people" ❌

"suckers & losers" ❌



"enemies within" 🤡



As per usual, they can't sell their candidate so they have to try to discredit Trump with fear-mongering and/or lies — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) October 15, 2024

Harris and Walz are essentially parroting the propaganda of their own media mouthpieces such as Rachel Maddow, Democrat elites including Hillary Clinton, and TDS suffering lunatics such as Michael Cohen, all of whom have made these claims about the military and suggested Trump is going to throw them in detention camps.

* * *

