Watch: Hillary Clinton Claims "Right-Wing Extremists Already Have A Plan To Literally Steal The Next Presidential Election"

Two time failed presidential candidate and Russian collusion conspiracy theorist Hillary Clinton has a new warning for Americans. “Right-wing extremists” are planning to steal the 2024 election.

Wonky wide-eyed Hillary made the assertion in a special video message to Indivisible’s Crush the Coup campaign.

“I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, but we also have to look ahead because, you know what, our opponents certainly are,” Clinton says in the video.

“Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they’re not making a secret of it,” she further claims.

The “Right-wing controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures the power to overturn presidential elections,” Clinton further suggests.

“Just think, if that happens, the 2024 presidential election could be decided not by the popular vote or even the anachronistic Electoral College but by state legislatures, many of them Republican-controlled,” Clinton adds.

But wait, isn’t questioning election results extremist in itself?

Questioning elections when Democrats win makes you a dangerous insurrection. Questioning elections when Republicans win makes you a hero. Those are the rules of the media. https://t.co/7ot06Y1o3W — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 25, 2022

Indivisible describes itself as a “grassroots movement of thousands of local Indivisible groups with a mission to elect progressive leaders, rebuild our democracy, and defeat the Trump agenda.”

Hillary isn’t alone in asserting that Republicans are planning to steal U.S. elections. MSNBC ran a broadcast Monday during which host Nicolle Wallace declared that the solution to Republican candidates doing well in elections could be to have “election watchers” from outside of America overseeing the voting process.

