Watch: Hillary Clinton Confirms She Will Never Run For President Ever Again

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she won’t be running for president in 2024 or ever again.

When asked by a CBS News reporter on Tuesday night whether she would run for president again, Clinton stated: “No, no.”

“But I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions,” the longtime Democrat and wife of former President Bill Clinton continued while criticizing former President Donald Trump, who defeated her in 2016.

Clinton suggested in the interview with CBS that she would not run if Trump decided to run for president in 2024 and said he “should be soundly defeated.”

EXCLUSIVE: @HillaryClinton tells @NorahODonnell she does not plan to run for president again, but did vow to do everything she can to ensure a future president “respects our democracy.” Adding if Trump runs again that Republicans should “grow a backbone.” pic.twitter.com/GMwJ6qMF5Y — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 6, 2022

Other than the 2016 loss, Clinton was defeated in the Democrat Party’s 2008 primary by then-presidential candidate Barack Obama.

Emails

Also in the interview, the controversy surrounding her private email server was discussed. In late 2016, Clinton was under federal investigation for handling classified information and questions about why she had a private email server after leaving her position as secretary of State.

Then-FBI Director James Comey said in a news conference in July 2016 that 110 emails from 52 email chains had classified information, including “Top Secret” information.

Ultimately, Comey recommended that she not face prosecution. However, he said that Clinton and her team were careless.

“I was cleared and [Comey] just kept talking and talking,” she told CBS News. “And then came up with a new reason to talk some more 10 days before the election.”

