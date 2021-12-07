Watch: Joe Rogan Blasts CNN As"F**king Propagandists"; "Their Ratings Are Dogs**t"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In the wake of CNN’s firing of Chris Cuomo for abusing his position as a journalist and feeding information to his accused sex pest brother, Joe Rogan has slammed the network as “fucking propagandists,” labelling it “the right-arm of Pfizer.”

Reacting to Cuomo’s suspension (this episode aired before the actual firing), Rogan said on his podcast “I think CNN is realizing that their ratings are dogshit, and that having these highly-polarizing editorial personalities like [Brian] Stelter and Don Lemon… maybe it’s just my bias, I want the news.”

Rogan continued, “I want objective news. I want someone to tell me what are the facts of what’s going on and what’s happening. I don’t want your ideological slant. I don’t want this left-wing propaganda network, which is what CNN has become.”

Rogan, who found himself on the end of CNN’s slander earlier this year over his use of Ivermectin to recover from COVID, added “The way I look at CNN now is so different than the way I looked at CNN 15, 20 years ago. I used to look at them as this is how I get the news. This is unbiased, professional news.”

“They’re going to tell me what’s happening in Pakistan and, you know, what’s happening in Mogadishu. These are the real journalists that are telling you the news,” Rogan continued, emphasising “Now I look at them, I go, ‘You fucking propagandists, the right-arm of Pfizer. What are you doing?'”

“There’s a market for real news,” Rogan urged, further explaining that “it’s really hard to find that now.”

Watch:

Rogan previously tore into CNN fake journalists Brian Stelter and Don Lemon, declaring “the market has spoken and your show[s are] fucking terrible.”

“Everyone knows they’re not real. They’re not real humans,” Rogan asserted at the time.

