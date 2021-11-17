Watch: Joe Rogan Compares Media Spin On Rittenhouse Trial To "Cult Sh*t"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a must-see round table discussion involving Alex Jones, Tim Pool, Michael Malice and others, podcast king Joe Rogan warned that the media presentation of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is an example of a “left-wing cult” in action.

Rogan joined Jones and Malice, along with Blaire White on TimCastIRL with hosts Tim Pool, Luke Rudkowski, Ian Crossland, and Lydia Smith.

Speaking of the misrepresentation of Kyle Rittenhouse before and during his trial, Rogan said “this is cult $hit. We’re in a cult. This information is not based on reality. This is a left-wing cult.”

Rogan continued, “They are pumping stuff out and then they are confirming this belief. They are all getting together and they are ignoring contrary evidence.”

“They are ignoring any narrative that challenges their belief about what happened and they are not looking at it realistically. They are only looking at it like you would if you were in a f**kin cult,” Rogan further urged.

Watch:

Elsewhere during the discussion, the group addressed the medical tyranny overtaking America, and the media demonisation of anyone who attempts to resist it or think for themselves, including quarterback for the Green Bay Packers Aaron Rogers, as well as Rogan and Pool themselves.

Rogan declared that “this pandemic exposed the fragility of our society, that so many people are willing to give up their freedom for this bizarre fake security that doesn’t exist.”

He continued, “You’re talking about the most insecure thing ever, a pandemic virus… and then a medical solution that doesn’t entirely work. And everybody’s forcing you to get involved and take this and ignore all risks because they did and they want you to be on their side. It’s madness.”

“As soon as you see that kind of madness, if you don’t say something then you fall into tyranny,” Rogan warned.

Watch:

The entire discussion can be watched here (for now):

