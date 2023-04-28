Watch: Kamala Harris Cites 'Squid Game' As Example Of "Intertwined History" Of US And South Korea

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In a speech made while hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, cited the Netflix show Squid Game as an example of cultural ties between the countries.

Yes, really.

Unable to contain laughter as usual, Harris stated “South Korea and the United States, as the Secretary [Blinken] has mentioned, also shared strong cultural and people to people ties. K-pop fans, they topped the billboards in the United States, including BTS, who I had the great pleasure of meeting and inviting to my office in the West Wing and to the great pleasure of my niece, I must tell you.”

She added, “I also think of the Emmy Award-winning TV shows like ‘Squid Games,’ which I will confess, Doug and I binged watched at home over a series of weeks, and I think of the actress Yuh-jung Youn who I met in Seoul last year when I convened groundbreaking South Korean women. She is the first Korean to win an Academy Award for acting. These are examples of the cultural ties and the intertwined history between our nations.”

She couldn’t think of anything cultural or historical associated with South Korea other than K-pop and Squid Game.

Lazy and embarrassing.

Kamala Harris says the Netflix series "Squid Game" is an example "of the cultural ties and the intertwined history between" the U.S. and South Korea. pic.twitter.com/HzMJGYxtA4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

I can’t believe I missed those obvious ties while watching it. — JR (@JDRhoaddog) April 28, 2023

A program concerning a deadly game played by desperate people for the amusement of the wealthy is an example "of the cultural ties and the intertwined history between" the US and Korea ? She thinks this? — OcalaGuy (@GuyOcala) April 28, 2023

yeah we all played squid game with the korean kids growing up — John #LGM (@jc_518x) April 27, 2023

“Now comes the part of my speech where I will attempt to pronounce Korean names, and I will give a short list of Korean things that Americans like. Yay, culture!” — Reclaiming My Everything (@WhyIsKorisTaken) April 27, 2023

In the same way breakfast tacos tie us closely to Latinos. — Seamus69 (@Seamus692) April 27, 2023

Yes, a Netflix show is what binds us together…nothing to do with the Korean War 🤷‍♂️ — Salbo (@salbosorrentino) April 28, 2023

We even have a special word in Korean to describe Kamala:



바보 (Ba-Bo) — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) April 27, 2023

At least she didn’t confuse South and North Korea this time, unlike when she visited the demilitarized border.

And the Squid Game thing made some semblance of sense, unlike much of everything else she says:

FLASHBACK:



“When you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time” pic.twitter.com/jUsnyNiSpB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023

