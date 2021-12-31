Watch: Kamala Harris Gives Bizarre Answer To Inflation Question

We're not sure what this means, but it's how Vice President Kamala Harris led off an attempted answer - or more likely clumsy and bizarre effort to dodge - a simple question on inflation... Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked, "Was it wrong to consider inflation transitory? These price spikes seem like they’re going to be with us for a while."

Harris said: "We have to address the fact that we have got to deal with the fact that folks are paying for gas, paying for groceries, and… need solutions to it. So let's talk about that". Watch...

Kamala’s response to questions about inflation really highlights that constant complaint from her staffers that she “refuses to wade into briefing materials.” pic.twitter.com/EE8sGMBqYG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 30, 2021

The barely coherent response and flubbed answer to a simple straightforward question comes, as Fox and others note, amid continued internal criticisms from her staff that she "repeatedly refuses to read briefing materials and prepare for meetings."

The report described:

"It’s clear that you’re not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work," one former staffer said. "With Kamala you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully and it’s not really clear why." Several Harris staffers have since left their positions in the year since she and Biden took office.

In this latest encounter with the media, she certainly didn't do her boss Joe Biden any favors, given the question originated in reference to White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently claiming that inflation is merely "transitory" - for many months issuing various forms of "it's nothing to worry about" and will go away in a year...

INFLATION: Jen Psaki says White House economic experts believe inflationary impact will be "temporary, transitory." pic.twitter.com/SbNuByIQzD — Forbes (@Forbes) May 10, 2021

The above exchange comes after a series of media encounters where VP Harris spouts bizarre non-answers that essentially go in circles or are not to the point.

Take for example another recent response. She was asked what should be for most politicians a softball question meant to boost approval ratings over her "greatest accomplishment". She then droned on about "inspiring kids"...

“Well, that is a great question. Umm, when I go to an event, whatever it is, and some dad or some mom brings their kids — daughters, sons – and says 'That’s your vice president,' and challenges their kids to think about who does what, as a way, I think, of empowering their kids to know they can do anything they want – not be confined by who has traditionally done what – I think that is, that’s one of the things I, that gives me joy, is to know that, that might be a possible impact."

They should ask Kamala to explain inflation again. pic.twitter.com/HNc4kWnuEI — Robert Kovic for Congress, NJ-11 (@RobertKovic) December 31, 2021

And when she can't string enough words together, there's always the good ole "but it's classified" response...