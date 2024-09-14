Watch: Kamala Harris Gives Trainwreck Answers To Simple Questions In First Solo Interview

One might think that weeks of debate prep with an actor playing Donald Trump would prepare Vice President Kamala Harris for a simple post-debate interview. One would be wrong.

On Friday, Harris gave her first interview since last week's debate - this time, instead of going with a major news network, she sat down with an ABC News affiliate in Philadelphia.

Despite several softball questions, Harris had absolutely no answer when reporter Brian Taft asked he about "one or two specific things" she'd do as president when it comes to "bringing down prices and making life more affordable for people."

"Well, I'll start with this," Harris began. "I grew up a middle-class kid. My mother raised my sister and me. She worked very hard. She was able to finally save up enough money to buy our first house when I was a teenager. I grew up in a community of hardworking people. You know, construction workers and nurses and teachers. I try to explain to some people who might not have had the same experience, but a lot of people will relate to this."

She then kept going - spitting word salad all over the place.

Watch:

Oh my goodness this is an absolute train wreck.



Reporter: What are your specific plans to bring down prices?



Kamala: "I grew up a middle class kid... I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn. Ya know?"pic.twitter.com/lhOdWoygy2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 13, 2024

Oh, and that's not what the station even aired:

Just for the sake of clarity, the 1st clip came from the @TrumpWarRoom account, which I believe sourced it from WPVI's website. The 2nd clip came from WPVI's 6 PM broadcast, which my news-clipping service recorded live. WPVI aired portions of the interview from 4 PM - midnight… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2024

As PJ Media notes further, the carnage didn't stop there - as Harris was unable to articulate how she's different from President Joe Biden.

"I wonder if there are one or two spots, policy areas or approaches, where you would say 'I'm a different person," Taft asked.

"Well, I'm obviously not Joe Biden," replied Harris, nervously. "And, umm, you know, I offer a new generation of leadership, For example, thinking about developing and creating an opportunity economy where it's about investing in areas that really need a lot of work and maybe focusing on, again, the aspirations and the dreams but also just recognizing that at this moment in time some of this stuff we could take for granted years ago, we can't take for granted anymore."

Reporter: How are you different from Joe Biden?



Kamala: *Nervously repeats herself and fails to explain how she’s different from Joe Biden* pic.twitter.com/ALh0vE5aZh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

More 'problematic' moments for Harris:

Kamala uses a lot of words to say absolutely nothing:



"My focus is very much about what we need to do over the next 10-20 years to catch up to the 21st century around, again, capacity, but also challenges." pic.twitter.com/8nEjI8kDpf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

“What do you understand [President Trump's] appeal to be and how do you speak to his voters?”



KAMALA: *word salad* pic.twitter.com/66jQazkjRo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

