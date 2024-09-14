print-icon
print-icon

Watch: Kamala Harris Gives Trainwreck Answers To Simple Questions In First Solo Interview

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024 - 06:35 PM

One might think that weeks of debate prep with an actor playing Donald Trump would prepare Vice President Kamala Harris for a simple post-debate interview. One would be wrong.

On Friday, Harris gave her first interview since last week's debate - this time, instead of going with a major news network, she sat down with an ABC News affiliate in Philadelphia.

Despite several softball questions, Harris had absolutely no answer when reporter Brian Taft asked he about "one or two specific things" she'd do as president when it comes to "bringing down prices and making life more affordable for people."

"Well, I'll start with this," Harris began. "I grew up a middle-class kid. My mother raised my sister and me. She worked very hard. She was able to finally save up enough money to buy our first house when I was a teenager. I grew up in a community of hardworking people. You know, construction workers and nurses and teachers. I try to explain to some people who might not have had the same experience, but a lot of people will relate to this."

She then kept going - spitting word salad all over the place.

Watch:

Oh, and that's not what the station even aired:

As PJ Media notes further, the carnage didn't stop there - as Harris was unable to articulate how she's different from President Joe Biden.

"I wonder if there are one or two spots, policy areas or approaches, where you would say 'I'm a different person," Taft asked.

"Well, I'm obviously not Joe Biden," replied Harris, nervously. "And, umm, you know, I offer a new generation of leadership, For example, thinking about developing and creating an opportunity economy where it's about investing in areas that really need a lot of work and maybe focusing on, again, the aspirations and the dreams but also just recognizing that at this moment in time some of this stuff we could take for granted years ago, we can't take for granted anymore."

More 'problematic' moments for Harris: 

This queen is not slaying...

0
Loading...