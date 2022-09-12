Watch: Kamala Harris Proclaims Border 'Secure' When Asked About 2 Million Illegals Crossing

Vice President Kamala Harris - whose 'model' stepdaughter is now flashing boobies on the runway - looked NBC's Chuck Todd in the face and proclaimed that the US border is secure.

When asked about the record 2 million illegal immigrants on pace to cross the border, Harris doubled down with a side of word salad.

"Would you call the border secure?" asked Todd.

"The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed," Harris replied.

"We're going to have two million people cross this border for the first time ever. You're confident this border's secure?" Todd shot back.

"We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration. But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years," said Harris - seemingly unaware that nearly 2 out of the last 4 years were specifically under her watch.

Watch:

NBC’S CHUCK TODD: “[The US] will have 2 million people cross this border for the first time ever.”



VP HARRIS: “We have a secure border.”



pic.twitter.com/li0wwdiIsj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 11, 2022

Harris suggested that a law needs to be passed to provide migrants with a pathway to citizenship, but lawmakers are "playing politics."

"We don’t have that in place because people are playing politics in a state like this [Texas] and in Congress. And by the way, you want to talk about bipartisanship on an issue that at one time was a bipartisan issue," she said. "Both in terms of Republican senators and even presidents."

Todd was referring to an August Wall Street Journal report that noted there had been 1.82 million arrests at the southern border so far this fiscal year, putting US Customs and Border Protection apprehensions on pace to break the two million mark by the end of this month.

According to the report, around 70% of illegal crossings are made by single adults. Meanwhile, some 30,000 Mexican soldiers and immigration agents have been deployed to break up caravans of migrants heading north.

In short, the border - from which Hunter's crack enters the country - is about as secure as Kamala's step-daughter Ella Emhoff's boobies.