Watch: Kamala Harris Snaps At NBC Host After Being Caught In Border Lie

Things aren't going so well for Vice President Kamala Harris during her Guatemala trip, where as we observed earlier she went full Trump mode in a speech before Guatemalan press: "...I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States Mexico border: Do not come, do not come," she said.

Simultaneously NBC News published a sit-down interview between Harris and news anchor Lester Holt which took place during the trip. He pressed her on why she hadn't visited the border and that's where things quickly got testy...

Given she was recently "put in charge" of the crisis, Holt had asked simply whether she had any near future plans to visit the US-Mexico border - a line of inquiry which she clearly took offense to.

"We are going to the border, we’ve been to the border. So this whole – this whole thing about the border, we’ve been to the border, we’ve been to the border," Harris said

"You haven’t been to the border," Holt accurately shot back.

A visibly upset Harris then came back with a retort that was awkward at best: "And I haven’t been to Europe, and I don’t understand the point that you’re making," she snapped. "I’m not discounting the importance of the border," she claimed while continuing to lose her cool.

WATCH → Kamala Harris jokes that she hasn’t been to Europe either when even NBC News confronted her about why she still hasn’t visited the border.



This is a crisis we’re talking about—not a vacation. pic.twitter.com/YTMhtP6s1F — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 8, 2021

Her irritation appeared to stem from being caught in the lie, given the whole tense exchange had been kicked off with the following:

"The question that has come up and you heard it here and you’ll hear it again I’m sure, is, ‘Why not visit the border? Why not see what Americans are seeing in this crisis?'" Holt wondered aloud. "Well, we are going to the border," Harris responded. "We have to deal with what’s happening at the border, there’s no question about that. That’s not a debatable point. But we have to understand that there’s a reason people are arriving at our border and ask what is that reason and then identify the problem so we can fix it."

As we noted earlier, Kamala Harris's enormous ego and disturbing lack of self-awareness had quite the weekend.

I thought someone gave Kamala cookies that look like her.



That would've been a cute gift.



Instead, she gave cookies that look like her to other people.



That's a narcissistic AF and a totally weird gift. https://t.co/cyeW2ZvmFK — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) June 7, 2021

For one, while en route to Guatemala she walked to the back of Air Force 2 on D-Day and handed out cookies of herself donning a distinctive pearl necklace and frosted face, prompting condemnation and ridicule from Twitter users far and wide.

Then, upon touching down in Guatemala to meet with foreign leaders about what can be done to stem the influx of illegal immigrants into the United States, the Vice President was greeted by protesters bearing signs. "Trump Won" , "Stop Funding Criminals" , and "Kamala Go Home" were among them, according to the Floridian Press.

* * *