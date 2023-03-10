Watch: Kamala Harris Worries About "Climate Mental Health"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a climate change event in Florida Kamala Harris explained how she is worried about young Americans suffering “climate mental health” problems, specifically that they have to get jobs when they should be spending their time being climate change activists.

“One of the young leaders was talking to me about climate mental health,” Harris stated while speaking at the “Aspen Ideas: Climate Conference” in Miami Beach, adding “I said ‘Tell me what’s going on with your peers.’”

She continued, “I said ‘I think I understand that, but unpack it for me. She talked about how her peers are thinking about it, and one example is whether when they’re ready, could they start a family. Worried about what that would mean. And the stress of it.”

Harris added “They were talking about it in terms of their peers trying to figure out if they’re gonna have to get a job and whether they’re gonna have to make a living, but what can they do and how can they adapt their education that they’re having now to their activism?”

Watch:

Kamala Harris thinks kids struggle with "climate mental health," and stress about having to actually work instead of being activists. pic.twitter.com/i0FVq9SEEh — MRCTV (@mrctv) March 9, 2023

However will they cope with having to do an actual job rather than throwing soup on paintings or glueing themselves to the road?

In a sense, Harris is correct. There definitely is a mental health problem surrounding climate change. A constant barrage of doom and fanaticism propelled by governments and amplified by the corporate media and throughout culture has created a new generation of pathological, privileged narcissists.

