Watch: 'Liberal Media Darling' George W. Bush Confronted By Iraq Veteran

An Iraq veteran gave George W. Bush a stark reminder this past weekend that although he’s now a liberal media darling, there are plenty of Americans who remember the lies that led to millions of deaths.

Corporal Mike Prysner was captured on video launching into a tirade against Bush during a speech in Beverly Hills.

“When are you going to apologize for the million Iraqis who are dead because you lied?” Prysner yelled at Bush. “You lied about weapons of mass destruction! You lied about connections to 9/11! You sent me to Iraq! You sent me to Iraq!” Prysner continued.

Bush can be heard responding “you said you’d behave yourself.”

As he was bundled out of the room, Prysner demanded Bush “apologise” adding “my friends are dead, you killed people.”

Following a 9/11 memorial speech in which he directly compared supporters of President Trump to Al Qaeda terrorists, Bush is being held up as an icon by the left.

As journalist Glenn Greenwald noted last week, “it turned into this love-fest. I mean they dripped with effusive praise for him because of what he said, essentially that the 9/11 attacks are the same as the three hour riot on January 6th, and more importantly that the people who did 9/11, Al Qaeda, are similar or identical to ‘the same foul spirit’ as he put it, Trump supporters essentially.”

“A domestic war on terror against your fellow citizens is music to the ears of American liberals because they want nothing more than treating their political adversaries, like the Bush administration treated Al Qaeda,” Greenwald asserted.

