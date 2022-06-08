Watch Live: 11-Year-Old Uvalde Survivor To Testify Before Congress

A fourth-grader who survived last month's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas will tell her story to the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday as part of a series of testimony on the horrific mass shooting.

After watching her friends and teacher get shot, 11-year-old Miah Cerillo says she smeared herself with a friend's blood and played dead during the shooting which took the lives of 19 children and two teachers. 17 others were injured.

Also speaking on Wednesday will be the parents of Lexi Rubio, who died in the attack, as well as Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was shot in the Buffalo, NY grocery store shooting 10 days earlier.

While Goodman survived the attack, Everhart had previously said in prepared remarks that "his mental wound will remain for the rest of his life."

