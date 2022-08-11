Garland Says He 'Personally Approved' Trump Search Warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed during a brief Thursday speech that he personally approved the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, and that the DOJ has asked a federal court to unseal the document.

"Just now, the Justice Department has filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to unseal a search warrant and property receipt relating to a court approved search that the FBI conducted earlier this week," Garland said.

35 min wait for:



1. doj will unseal the warrant and property receipt barring an objection from trump



2. garland personally approved the raid



3. stop being mean to the FBI



4. that's all, folks — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 11, 2022

Trump allies have suggested that the warrant was politically motivated, while Trump himself said on Truth Social on Wednesday that the FBI may have planted evidence.

The search is connected to an investigation on whether Trump unlawfully retained presidential records - including classified materials, following his departure from office in January 2021.

garland will not take any questions but you can learn more when his staff leaks to the new york times and cnn — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 11, 2022

Kind of crazy to think that Merrick Garland may have posed less of a threat to the republic as a Supreme Court justice than as an incompetent, vindictive, corrupt AG. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 11, 2022

According to US Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez from the Southern District of Florida, "The public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing" the warrant.

Jay I. Bratt, the Justice Department’s chief for Counterintelligence and Export Control Section National Security Division, co-signed the document. According to the four-page motion, a judge signed and approved of the search warrant on Aug. 5, the Friday before the search was executed. The Justice Department also seeks to reveal the property receipt listing the seized items and filed today with the court. Shortly after the government’s filing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart set a speedy pace to determine whether Trump opposes unsealing. -Law & Crime

"On or before 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 12, 2022, the United States shall file a certificate of conferral advising whether former President Trump opposes the Government’s motion to unseal," Reinhart wrote.

"You're goddamn right I ordered the Code Red!" pic.twitter.com/6PxjkbZfxG — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) August 11, 2022

* * *

US Attorney General Merrick Garland will make a statement to the media at 2:30 pm ET on Thursday, following the FBI's Monday raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Garland has found himself in the crosshairs of conservatives, who claim that the establishment has once again 'weaponized' the DOJ against Donald Trump.

Watch live:

Sen. Rand Paul and other conservatives have called for an investigation.

"And if it warrants it, there’s going to have to be a look at whether or not the attorney general has misused his office for political purposes. Have they gone after a political opponent? I mean, this is beyond the pale," he told Fox News on Wednesady. "No one would have ever imagined before that we would be using or one political party would be using the FBI to attack their political opponents."