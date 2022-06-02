Watch Live: Biden Addresses Gun Violence, Following Spate Of Mass Shootings 

President Biden will talk tough on guns from the White House on Thursday evening and urge Congress to act fast to pass new restrictions to combat the epidemic of mass shootings.

Biden is expected to deliver a prime-time address on guns at 1930 ET. The White House said the president's speech will be related to "the recent tragic mass shootings, and the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day."

The speech comes as the House Judiciary Committee is considering eight pieces of gun control legislation, such as raising age limits from 18 to 21 to purchase a semiautomatic rifle, illegal to transfer or possess a large-capacity magazine, new requirements for firearm storage, a ban on bump stocks and gun attachments that make rapid-fire easier, and apply current firearms regulations on ghost guns, among other legislation under consideration.

The new legislation, which will be packaged up as the "Protecting Our Kids Act," responds to the mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a hospital shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"When we think about the children in Uvalde, 9- and 10-year-olds just a few days short of their summer vacations, let us think about the whole world that was snuffed out when each of them died. "Let us remember that there are no perfect solutions. We are painfully aware that we cannot do enough today to save all of these lives," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D., N.Y.), referring to the Uvalde shooting, told WSJ.

The legislation is a wish list of gun new laws by House Democrats that stand an uphill battle passing in a divided Senate, with many Republicans unwilling to support new restrictions.

There's a missing element to the legislation that Democrats leave out, addressing the mental health crisis that plagues the country.

Watch President Biden talk tough on guns.