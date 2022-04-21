Watch Live: Biden To Announce Another $800 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine

Update (1010ET): During Thursday's speech from the Roosevelt Room, Biden has confirmed many of the details of the latest aid package for Ukraine, along with several previously unannounced measures.

BIDEN SAYS ANNOUNCES ANOTHER $800 MILLION FOR UKRAINE

BIDEN SAYS PACKAGE INCLUDES HEAVY ARTILLERY, DRONES BIDEN SAYS AID

PACKAGE INCLUDES DOZENS OF HOWITZERS, AMMUNITION, DRONES, HEAVY ARTILLERY

BIDEN SAYS IN ORDER TO SUSTAIN UKRAINE FOR DURATION OF FIGHTS, WILL ASK CONGRESS FOR MORE MONEY NEXT WEEK

UNITED STATES WILL BAN RUSSIAN-AFFILIATED SHIPS FROM U.S. PORTS

* * *

Despite acknowledging that the US has almost no visibility into what happens to American weapons supplied to Ukraine (they might as well disappear into a black hole), President Joe Biden is planning to announce even more security assistance to Ukraine during remarks from the White House on Thursday.

It has been reported that the Biden Administration is preparing an additional package of approximately $800 million following a similarly sized package sent earlier this month.

That package included artillery and anti-artillery radar for the first time. The White House is searching for strategies to help deliver the military aid to Kiev as quickly as possible because the White House and Biden's military advisers believe the conflict has reached a 'critical stage'.

🚨NEWS: In his 9:45am remarks today, President Biden will announce additional security assistance for Ukraine, a White House official tells @CBSNews. The new package will be similar in size to the $800 million one announced last week and will include heavy artillery & ammunition. — Sara Cook (@saraecook) April 21, 2022

The administration announced last week that it was sending an $800 million package to Ukraine that included 40,000 artillery rounds and 18 155mm howitzers, but US officials warned that those artillery rounds would only last a little over a week, and that more would need to be sent quickly.

The Biden administration also announced new sanctions Wednesday against Russians and Belarusians who have allegedly committed human rights abuses along with companies and individuals who have sought to evade sanctions.

Readers can watch live below:

Biden will speak from the White House Roosevelt Room, and afterward he will head to Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash., to tout the administration's infrastructure plans while also attending Democratic Party fundraisers.