Watch Live: President Biden Reads Pre-Midterm Speech On 'Dangers To Democracy'

With midterms right around the corner and polls looking dismal for Democrats, President Biden is set to give a Wednesday speech on "preserving and protecting our democracy" during a DNC event in Washington DC.

Biden is scheduled to speak at 7pm ET at the Columbus Club in Union Station, where he will discuss "the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy." Really?

The speech was announced Wednesday morning during an Axios event.

"Well, obviously, President Biden has been speaking about democracy for the entire time he's been in office. And before then know, I think you can expect to hear from him this evening similar to what he's been saying over the course of the last several months, that there is a lot at stake, including democracy, and that everyone has a role on that," White House deputy chief of staff Jen O'Malley Dillon told Axios.

"I think the other thing that will be really important and something you heard from President Biden in 2020 was that people are going to be able to vote. Over 25 million already have. They are voting all across the country. You know, in some places where we will have a lot of attention, focus, the votes will be counted and will take a few days to be counted because that's how democracy works to make sure every vote is counted. So and highlight that as well for," she added.

White House senior adviser Anita Dunn said that Union Station was chosen as the venue because of its proximity to Capitol Hill, where the January 6th riots took place, Fox News reports.

"On January 6, we saw violence geared toward subverting democratic processes there. So it is you know, it's an appropriate place to make these remarks tonight," Dunn said. She added that most Americans find political violence "abhorrent" and cited the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi as a recent example," she said, adding "[Political violence is] something that unites almost all Americans and that we can all be united against. And obviously, we've seen horrible things happen quite recently, certainly the speaker's husband. But it's from Capitol Hill because that is where there was an attempt to subvert our democracy."